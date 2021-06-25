TVI Pacific : Investor Presentation

Michael Bue, Bsc. Eng, M.Eng, P.Eng, a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario and Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, is the qualified person under NI43-101 who has approved the scientific and technical information in this presentation. Mr. Bue is a mining engineer with over 35 years of experience with companies such as Queensland Nickel Ltd. (a former subsidiary of BHP Billiton). Experience includes underground and open pit projects and operations; mineral exploration and mineral resource/ore reserve evaluation; and project and mine management.
Forward-looking Statements
This presentation contains certain forward-looking information (referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "scheduled", "to be", "will be" and similar expressions. Forward- looking statements in this presentation are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (known and unknown) that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, such things as inherent risks associated with the exploration and development of mining properties, ultimate recoverability of mineral reserves, timing, results and costs of exploration and development activities, availability of financial resources or third-party financing, new laws (domestic or foreign), changes in administrative practices, changes in exploration plans or budgets, and availability of equipment and personnel.
Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon the forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation and such forward-looking statements should not be interpreted or regarded as guarantees of future outcomes. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date hereof and TVI does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable Canadian securities law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
TVI Pacific Inc.
Overview
TSXV-listedCanadian resource company focused on the production, development, exploration and acquisition of diversified resource projects in the Asia Pacific region.
Through its then 100%-owned operating subsidiary, TVI Resource Development (Phils.) Inc. ("TVIRD"), was successful developer/operator of the Canatuan gold- silver/copper-zinc mine, the first foreign-invested mine to reach production after the passage of the Philippine Mining Act of 1995.
Management has the proven ability to develop and operate mines with low initial CAPEX in challenging locations with award-winning safety, environmental and social performance.
Canatuan copper-zinc mine at time of operations.
Focused on repeating its success by searching for new resource opportunities that can be rapidly developed and put into production.
Currently holds a 30.66% interest in TVIRD, a private Philippine production and development company that is seeking to list on the Philippine Stock Exchange once market conditions stabilize and Philippine government policies towards the mining industry are clearly defined.
TVIRD's current focus includes:
Current operations at Agata direct shipping Nickel/Iron project.
Completing development and commencing operations at the Balabag Gold-Silver project.
Advancing the Agata Limestone Projects toward development and production.
Ongoing operations and expanding reserves at the Agata direct shipping Nickel/Iron project.
Evaluation of other exploration and development projects in the Philippines with potential for early cash flow generation.
Balabag Gold-Silver Project under development
at February 2, 2021.
TVI Pacific Inc.
Share Structure & Liquidity
Issued & Outstanding Shares
656.99
Million
Shares Fully Diluted
696.89
Million
52 Week High/Low
C$0.005/$0.060
Market Capitalization (as at June 18, 2021)
C$32.85
Million
Insider Share Direct / Fully Diluted
11.75% / 16.80%
Cash & Liquid Short-term Investments (as at May 31, 2021) (note 1)
$360,973
Cash Held Directly by Philippine Entities for Operational and Project Purposes:
TVI Resource Development (Phils.) Inc. ("TVIRD")
$
4,597,959
(note 2)
Agata Mining Ventures, Inc. ("AMVI")
38,265,033
(note 3)
AMVI - Rehabilitation Fund
(6,795,980)
Other
39,975
Total Cash held in Philippine Entities at May 31, 2021
$
36,106,987
Notes:
Prior to Jan.01.2014, TVIRD was 100% owned by TVI Pacific and cash of TVIRD and other Philippine entities was reported in the consolidated financial statements of TVI Pacific. Since the acquisition of a 68.42% interest by Prime Resources Holdings, Inc., TVI Pacific records its share of net income (Dec.31.2020 - C$4.5 million / Dec.31.2019 - C$1.4 million) and its share of TVIRD net
assets to determine its annual net income and the value of its investment in joint ventures, respectively, both of which are non-cash items.
TVI holds a 30.66% interest in TVIRD.
TVIRD holds a 60% interest in AMVI.
The audited financial statements of TVI Pacific and its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 is available on
TVI's website at www.tvipacific.com and on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com.
TVI Pacific Inc.
Areas of Focus
TVI's management team has extensive experience working in Asia and has successfully brought multiple development projects into production in the Philippines.
The Asia Pacific region is strategically located near massive end markets for various resources, thereby ensuring low transportation costs and ease of negotiating offtake agreements.
The Asia Pacific region encompasses the Pacific "Ring of Fire", in which the Philippines is one of the most prolifically mineralized countries in the world, globally ranking fifth in gold, nickel, copper and chromite.
Approximately 30 million hectares of land areas in the Philippines are deemed as possible areas for metallic minerals. According to the Mines and
Geosciences Bureau ("MGB"), approximately nine million hectares of land areas are identified as having high mineral potential. The Philippines metal deposit is estimated at 21.5 billion metric tons and non-metallic minerals are at 19.3 billion metric tons, as of 2012. (note 1)
Notes: (1) Source: "Mining Industry in the Philippines", The Manila Times, by J.D.Quintans, September 4, 2017.
