Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. TVI Pacific Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TVI   CA8729171097

TVI PACIFIC INC.

(TVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TVI Pacific : Investor Presentation

06/25/2021 | 12:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TVI Pacific Corporate Presentation

June 2021

Smelting Test at Balabag on June 14, 2021.

1

Qualified Person Statement and Disclaimer

Qualified Person

Michael Bue, Bsc. Eng, M.Eng, P.Eng, a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario and Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, is the qualified person under NI43-101 who has approved the scientific and technical information in this presentation. Mr. Bue is a mining engineer with over 35 years of experience with companies such as Queensland Nickel Ltd. (a former subsidiary of BHP Billiton). Experience includes underground and open pit projects and operations; mineral exploration and mineral resource/ore reserve evaluation; and project and mine management.

Forward-looking Statements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking information (referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "scheduled", "to be", "will be" and similar expressions. Forward- looking statements in this presentation are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (known and unknown) that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, such things as inherent risks associated with the exploration and development of mining properties, ultimate recoverability of mineral reserves, timing, results and costs of exploration and development activities, availability of financial resources or third-party financing, new laws (domestic or foreign), changes in administrative practices, changes in exploration plans or budgets, and availability of equipment and personnel.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon the forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation and such forward-looking statements should not be interpreted or regarded as guarantees of future outcomes. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date hereof and TVI does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable Canadian securities law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

2

TVI Pacific Inc.

Overview

  • TSXV-listedCanadian resource company focused on the production, development, exploration and acquisition of diversified resource projects in the Asia Pacific region.
  • Through its then 100%-owned operating subsidiary, TVI Resource Development (Phils.) Inc. ("TVIRD"), was successful developer/operator of the Canatuan gold- silver/copper-zinc mine, the first foreign-invested mine to reach production after the passage of the Philippine Mining Act of 1995.
  • Management has the proven ability to develop and operate mines with low initial CAPEX in challenging locations with award-winning safety, environmental and social performance.

Canatuan copper-zinc mine at time of operations.

Focused on repeating its success by searching for new resource opportunities that can be rapidly developed and put into production.

Currently holds a 30.66% interest in TVIRD, a private Philippine production and development company that is seeking to list on the Philippine Stock Exchange once market conditions stabilize and Philippine government policies towards the mining industry are clearly defined.

TVIRD's current focus includes:

Current operations at Agata direct shipping Nickel/Iron project.

  • Completing development and commencing operations at the Balabag Gold-Silver project.
  • Advancing the Agata Limestone Projects toward development and production.
  • Ongoing operations and expanding reserves at the Agata direct shipping Nickel/Iron project.
  • Evaluation of other exploration and development projects in the Philippines with potential for early cash flow generation.

Balabag Gold-Silver Project under development

at February 2, 2021.

3

TVI Pacific Inc.

Share Structure & Liquidity

Issued & Outstanding Shares

656.99

Million

Shares Fully Diluted

696.89

Million

52 Week High/Low

C$0.005/$0.060

Market Capitalization (as at June 18, 2021)

C$32.85

Million

Insider Share Direct / Fully Diluted

11.75% / 16.80%

Cash & Liquid Short-term Investments (as at May 31, 2021) (note 1)

$360,973

Cash Held Directly by Philippine Entities for Operational and Project Purposes:

TVI Resource Development (Phils.) Inc. ("TVIRD")

$

4,597,959

(note 2)

Agata Mining Ventures, Inc. ("AMVI")

38,265,033

(note 3)

AMVI - Rehabilitation Fund

(6,795,980)

Other

39,975

Total Cash held in Philippine Entities at May 31, 2021

$

36,106,987

Notes:

  1. Prior to Jan.01.2014, TVIRD was 100% owned by TVI Pacific and cash of TVIRD and other Philippine entities was reported in the consolidated financial statements of TVI Pacific. Since the acquisition of a 68.42% interest by Prime Resources Holdings, Inc., TVI Pacific records its share of net income (Dec.31.2020 - C$4.5 million / Dec.31.2019 - C$1.4 million) and its share of TVIRD net

assets to determine its annual net income and the value of its investment in joint ventures, respectively, both of which are non-cash items.

  1. TVI holds a 30.66% interest in TVIRD.
  2. TVIRD holds a 60% interest in AMVI.

The audited financial statements of TVI Pacific and its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 is available on

TVI's website at www.tvipacific.com and on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com.

4

TVI Pacific Inc.

Areas of Focus

  • TVI's management team has extensive experience working in Asia and has successfully brought multiple development projects into production in the Philippines.
  • The Asia Pacific region is strategically located near massive end markets for various resources, thereby ensuring low transportation costs and ease of negotiating offtake agreements.
  • The Asia Pacific region encompasses the Pacific "Ring of Fire", in which the Philippines is one of the most prolifically mineralized countries in the world, globally ranking fifth in gold, nickel, copper and chromite.
  • Approximately 30 million hectares of land areas in the Philippines are deemed as possible areas for metallic minerals. According to the Mines and
    Geosciences Bureau ("MGB"), approximately nine million hectares of land areas are identified as having high mineral potential. The Philippines metal deposit is estimated at 21.5 billion metric tons and non-metallic minerals are at 19.3 billion metric tons, as of 2012. (note 1)

Notes: (1) Source: "Mining Industry in the Philippines", The Manila Times, by J.D.Quintans, September 4, 2017.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TVI Pacific Inc. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 16:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TVI PACIFIC INC.
12:13pTVI PACIFIC  : Investor Presentation
PU
07:01aTVI PACIFIC  : Announces the Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting o..
AQ
06/04TVI PACIFIC  : provides a further Exploration Update at its 30.66% owned TVIRD B..
AQ
05/17TVI PACIFIC  : Management Information Circular
PU
05/17TVI PACIFIC  : Proxy Circular
PU
05/17TVI PACIFIC  : Notice of Annual Meeting
PU
05/03TVI PACIFIC  : provides a further Exploration Update at its 30.66% owned TVIRD B..
AQ
04/27TVI PACIFIC  : Annual Information Form
PU
04/26TVI PACIFIC  : Pre-commissioning Underway at TVI Pacific's 30.66% owned TVIRD Ba..
AQ
04/26TVI PACIFIC  : Announces Adoption of Advance Notice By-law
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 1,29 M 1,05 M 1,05 M
Net cash 2020 0,12 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 32,8 M 26,6 M 26,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart TVI PACIFIC INC.
Duration : Period :
TVI Pacific Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Clifford M. James Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick B. Hanna CFO, Vice President-Finance & Administration
Robert C. Armstrong Lead Independent Director
C. Brian Cramm Independent Director
Jan R. Horejsi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TVI PACIFIC INC.80.00%27
BHP GROUP12.18%168 344
RIO TINTO PLC9.69%138 952
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC20.60%50 353
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.21%35 699
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)40.25%18 638