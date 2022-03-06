Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. TVS Electronics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TVSELECT   INE236G01019

TVS ELECTRONICS LIMITED

(TVSELECT)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03/22 06:14:04 am
206.5 INR   -2.16%
09:09aTVS ELECTRONICS : Dividend
PU
02/28TVS ELECTRONICS : Credit Rating
PU
02/12TVS Electronics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TVS Electronics : Dividend

03/06/2022 | 09:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISO 9001 :2015

www.tuv.com

ID 9105061131

5th March 2022

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street

Scrip Code - 532513

Mumbai - 400 001

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, 511 Floor,

Plot No. C/1G Block,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra - {E )

Scrip Code - TVSELECT

Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting - Interim Dividend for the financial year 2021-22

Ref: Our letter dated 25th February 20221 intimating the Board meeting

Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. 5th March 2022 has declared an Interim Dividend of �- 2 /- (Two Rupee) per Equity Share of z. 10/- each for the financial year ending

31st March 2022.

The Interim Dividend will be paid on 23rd March 2022 ("Payment Date") to those shareholders whose names appear in Register of Members and / or Depositories as on 16th March 2022, being the "Record Date" fixed by the Company for this purpose.

The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 10.00 am and concluded at .... .9.��

We request you to take above on record.

Thanking You,

Yours truly,

For TVS Electronics Limited

00"'-B.Otv;Oo>

K Santosh

W CHENNA/ s;

Company Secreta

.:::;

LX

7

a,*

TVS Electronics Limited

"Arihant E-Park", No.117/1, 8th & 9th Floor, L.B.Road, Adyar, Chennai - 600 020. Tel.:+ 91 -44-4200 5200 Registered office : No.249A, Ambujammal Street, Off TTK Road, Alwarpet, Chennai-600 018.

Corporate Identity Number: L30007TN1995PLC032941 E-mail id : webmaster@tvs-e.in Website: www.tvs-e.in

Disclaimer

TVS Electronics Limited published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 14:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TVS ELECTRONICS LIMITED
09:09aTVS ELECTRONICS : Dividend
PU
02/28TVS ELECTRONICS : Credit Rating
PU
02/12TVS Electronics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2021TVS Electronics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
2021Tvs Electronics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
2021TVS Electronics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 3..
CI
2020Tvs Electronics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended September..
CI
2020Tvs Electronics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
2020TVS Electronics Limited Continues to Halt Operations At Its Registered Office, Head Off..
CI
2020TVS Electronics Limited Halts Operations at the Registered Office, Head Office and Othe..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 246 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
Net income 2021 7,70 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net cash 2021 182 M 2,37 M 2,37 M
P/E ratio 2021 312x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 851 M 50,3 M 50,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 420
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart TVS ELECTRONICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TVS Electronics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TVS ELECTRONICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Srilalitha Gopal MD & Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
A. Kulandai Vadivelu Chief Financial Officer
Gopal Srinivasan Non-Executive Chairman
K. Santosh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Muthuswami Lakshminarayan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TVS ELECTRONICS LIMITED17.46%50
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-7.50%39 691
HP INC.-3.50%38 290
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-8.67%22 586
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY4.12%21 348
GOERTEK INC.-27.30%20 801