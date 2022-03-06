TVS Electronics : Dividend

ISO 9001 :2015

www.tuv.com ID 9105061131 5th March 2022 BSE Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street Scrip Code - 532513 Mumbai - 400 001 National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 511 Floor, Plot No. C/1G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra - {E ) Scrip Code - TVSELECT Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting - Interim Dividend for the financial year 2021-22

Ref: Our letter dated 25th February 20221 intimating the Board meeting

Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. 5th March 2022 has declared an Interim Dividend of �- 2 /- (Two Rupee) per Equity Share of z. 10/- each for the financial year ending

31st March 2022.

The Interim Dividend will be paid on 23rd March 2022 ("Payment Date") to those shareholders whose names appear in Register of Members and / or Depositories as on 16th March 2022, being the "Record Date" fixed by the Company for this purpose.

The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 10.00 am and concluded at .... .9.��

For TVS Electronics Limited

