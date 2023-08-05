TVS Electronics Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 895.8 million compared to INR 861.2 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 903.1 million compared to INR 868.6 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 3.2 million compared to INR 38 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.17 compared to INR 2.04 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.17 compared to INR 2.04 a year ago.

