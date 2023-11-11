TVS Electronics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 11, 2023 at 04:37 am EST Share

TVS Electronics Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 921.3 million compared to INR 932.2 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 927.1 million compared to INR 947.2 million a year ago. Net income was INR 11.2 million compared to INR 28.1 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.6 compared to INR 1.5 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.6 compared to INR 1.5 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 1,817.1 million compared to INR 1,793.4 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,830.2 million compared to INR 1,815.8 million a year ago. Net income was INR 14.4 million compared to INR 66.1 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.77 compared to INR 3.54 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.77 compared to INR 3.54 a year ago.