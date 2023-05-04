Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. TVS Motor Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532343   INE494B01023

TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(532343)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-02
1156.90 INR   -0.15%
09:03aIndia's TVS Motor posts 50% jump in Q4 profit as scooter demand surge
RE
05/03Indian shares set to open lower after Fed rate hike
RE
05/02Indian automakers post lacklustre April commercial vehicles sales growth
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's TVS Motor posts 50% jump in Q4 profit as scooter demand surge

05/04/2023 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHENNAI (Reuters) - TVS Motor Co Ltd reported a near-50% jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, as people bought more of its scooters and electric two-wheelers even after Indian manufacturers raised product prices.

The company's profit climbed to 4.1 billion rupees ($50.17 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from 2.75 billion rupees, a year earlier. Analysts said higher prices helped drive its profits.

Corporate India ranging from Maggi instant noodles-maker Nestle India and two wheeler-seller Bajaj Auto raised product prices in recent quarters as costs shot up in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Commodity prices are coming off their highs, but several companies, including Dove soap-maker Hindustan Unilever, have signalled more price hikes although the degree would ease from here.

Despite higher prices, consumers in rural areas are also beginning to upgrade their two-wheelers after lacklustre demand over the last year, with economic activity picking up.

TVS, known for its Jupiter two-wheeler, said scooter sales for the quarter increased 30% to 340,000 vehicles, while electric vehicles sales came in at 43,000 units, up from 6,000 units a year earlier.

The company's revenue from operations rose nearly 19% to 66.05 billion rupees in the fourth quarter.

Rival Hero MotoCorp reported a bigger-than-expected rise in earnings on higher domestic demand earlier in the day. Bajaj Auto, meanwhile, reported a near-3% drop in quarterly profit last week dragged by sluggish exports.

Shares in TVS closed 1% higher on Thursday before it reported earnings, taking their gains so far this year to nearly 8%.

($1 = 81.7250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; editing by Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED -1.11% 4447.85 End-of-day quote.23.00%
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED 0.32% 2503.25 End-of-day quote.-8.54%
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED 1.42% 2486.25 End-of-day quote.-2.87%
NESTLÉ S.A. -0.59% 115.44 Delayed Quote.8.38%
NOODLES & COMPANY -0.63% 4.77 Delayed Quote.-13.11%
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED -0.15% 1156.9 End-of-day quote.6.50%
UNILEVER PLC -0.65% 4408 Delayed Quote.6.11%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.90% 77.966 Delayed Quote.11.29%
All news about TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
09:03aIndia's TVS Motor posts 50% jump in Q4 profit as scooter demand surge
RE
05/03Indian shares set to open lower after Fed rate hike
RE
05/02Indian automakers post lacklustre April commercial vehicles sales growth
RE
05/02Carlyle, India's Premji Invest eye stake in auto loan firm TVS Credit -sourc..
RE
05/01TVS Motor Posts 4% Rise in Sales in April
MT
04/26TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited has filed an IPO.
CI
04/19INDIA STOCKS-IT stocks drag Indian shares lower
RE
04/17TVS Motor Launches VS NTORQ 125 Race Edition Scooter in Philippines
MT
04/17TVS Motor Company Launches TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition in Philippines
CI
04/16TVS Motor Completes Acquisition of 25% Stake in German E-Mobility Company
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 263 B 3 221 M 3 221 M
Net income 2023 14 432 M 177 M 177 M
Net Debt 2023 6 753 M 82,6 M 82,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 38,1x
Yield 2023 0,62%
Capitalization 550 B 6 722 M 6 722 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
EV / Sales 2024 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 5 161
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TVS Motor Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 156,90
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kunnath Narayanan Radhakrishnan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
K. Gopala Desikan Group Chief Financial Officer
Ralf Dieter Speth Chairman
Kelliya Subramanian Srinivasan Secretary & Compliance Officer
Thiagarajan Kannan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED6.50%6 722
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED23.00%15 393
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED3.70%11 200
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.16.45%8 772
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.36.60%6 715
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED-8.54%6 118
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer