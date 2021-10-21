Log in
    532343   INE494B01023

TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(532343)
Indian stocks rise on boost from metals, energy shares

10/21/2021 | 12:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained on Thursday, led by energy and metal stocks on concerns over tight inventories, with investors focusing on a cluster of earnings due later in the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.4% at 18,330, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.4% to 61,558 by 0355 GMT.

The Nifty Metals index and the energy index rose 1% each on worries around tight supplies for industrial metals and crude.

Future Retail fell 4% after a Singapore arbitration panel ruled on Wednesday that the retailer must take part in arbitration over a commercial dispute with Amazon.com Inc.

Investors now eye September-quarter results from a slew of companies, including Asian Paints, JSW Steel , TVS Motor Co and Biocon.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.84% 3415.06 Delayed Quote.5.75%
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED -0.53% 3162.55 Delayed Quote.14.65%
BIOCON LIMITED 0.60% 342.95 Delayed Quote.-26.57%
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED -2.52% 51.85 Delayed Quote.-31.96%
JSW STEEL LIMITED -0.87% 685.35 End-of-day quote.76.96%
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED -0.67% 579.1 End-of-day quote.19.27%
