Indian stocks rise on boost from metals, energy shares

BENGALURU, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained on
Thursday, led by energy and metal stocks on concerns over tight
inventories, with investors focusing on a cluster of earnings
due later in the day.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.4% at 18,330, while
the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.4% to 61,558 by 0355 GMT.
The Nifty Metals index and the energy index
rose 1% each on worries around tight supplies for
industrial metals and crude.
Future Retail fell 4% after a Singapore
arbitration panel ruled on Wednesday that the retailer must take
part in arbitration over a commercial dispute with Amazon.com
Inc.
Investors now eye September-quarter results from a slew of
companies, including Asian Paints, JSW Steel
, TVS Motor Co and Biocon.
