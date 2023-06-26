NOTICE is hereby given that the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) will be held on Monday, the 24thJuly 2023 at 3.30 P.M. [Indian Standard Time (IST)] through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means to transact the following businesses:

Statutory Auditors in terms of Sections 139 and 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable rules thereunder, be and are hereby appointed as Auditors of the Company for a term of five consecutive years to hold office from the conclusion of this (31st) Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company, in place of the retiring auditors M/s V. Sankar Aiyar & Co, Chartered Accountants, who hold such office till the conclusion of the 31st Annual General Meeting, on such remuneration as may be approved by the Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, from time to time during their tenure of appointment, in addition to applicable taxes and reimbursement of travelling and other out of pocket expenses incurred by them.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors and Audit Committee thereof, be and are hereby authorized to decide and finalize the terms and conditions of appointment, including remuneration of the Statutory Auditors and to do all such acts as may be necessary, proper and expedient to give effect to this resolution."