Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. TVS Motor Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532343   INE494B01023

TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(532343)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
1078.60 INR   +0.11%
09:03aTvs Motor : Acquisition
PU
10/13India's September vehicle sales nearly double vs year ago
RE
10/04TVS Motor Company Sales Grows By 9% In September 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TVS Motor : Acquisition

10/15/2022 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

15th October 2022

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001.

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051.

Scrip code: 532343

Scrip code: TVSMOTOR

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Subject : Compliance under Regulation 30 of the Securities and

Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We refer to our earlier disclosure dated 24th August 2022 regarding acquisition of 48.27% stake in Nkars Mobility Millennial Solutions Private Limited [DriveX].

We are pleased to confirm that the said transaction has been completed today, i.e., 15th October 2022 and thereby DriveX has become an Associate of the Company effective today.

This may kindly be treated as an update on material developments concerning the earlier disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Thanking You,

Yours truly,

For TVS Motor Company Limited

KELLIYA SUBRAMANIAN SRINIVASAN

Digitally signed by KELLIYA SUBRAMANIAN SRINIVASAN Date: 2022.10.15 14:45:51 +05'30'

K S Srinivasan Company Secretary

Website : www.tvsmotor.com Email : contactus@tvsmotor.com CIN : L35921TN1992PLC022845

Disclaimer

TVS Motor Company Limited published this content on 15 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2022 13:01:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
09:03aTvs Motor : Acquisition
PU
10/13India's September vehicle sales nearly double vs year ago
RE
10/04TVS Motor Company Sales Grows By 9% In September 2022
AQ
10/02TVS Motor Posts 9% Rise in Total Sales in September
MT
10/01TVS Motor Company Limited Reports Sales Results for the Month of September 2022
CI
09/30TVS Motor Company Signs MoU With The Foreign, Commonwealth And Development Office (FCDO..
AQ
09/29Tvs Motor : Signs MoU With The Foreign, Commonwealth And Development Office (FCDO) To Offe..
PU
09/23TVS Jupiter Celebrates 'Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road' Milestone With The Launc..
AQ
09/23TVS Motor Launches New Version of Scooter Model Jupiter
MT
09/23TVS Motor Company Announces the Launch of the New TVS Jupiter Classic
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 250 B 3 043 M 3 043 M
Net income 2023 14 386 M 175 M 175 M
Net Debt 2023 6 741 M 81,9 M 81,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,6x
Yield 2023 0,58%
Capitalization 512 B 6 225 M 6 225 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
EV / Sales 2024 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 5 161
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TVS Motor Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 078,60
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kunnath Narayanan Radhakrishnan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
K. Gopala Desikan Group Chief Financial Officer
Venu Srinivasan Executive Chairman & Joint Managing Director
K. S. Srinivasan Secretary & Compliance Officer
Thiagarajan Kannan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED72.01%6 225
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED9.89%12 273
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED34.30%11 556
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.6.38%6 686
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED2.97%6 152
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.-4.78%5 246