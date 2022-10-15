TVS Motor : Acquisition

15th October 2022 BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001. Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051. Scrip code: 532343 Scrip code: TVSMOTOR Dear Sir/ Madam,

Subject : Compliance under Regulation 30 of the Securities and

Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We refer to our earlier disclosure dated 24th August 2022 regarding acquisition of 48.27% stake in Nkars Mobility Millennial Solutions Private Limited [DriveX].

We are pleased to confirm that the said transaction has been completed today, i.e., 15th October 2022 and thereby DriveX has become an Associate of the Company effective today.

This may kindly be treated as an update on material developments concerning the earlier disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Thanking You,

Yours truly,

For TVS Motor Company Limited