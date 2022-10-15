TVS Motor : Acquisition

Subject : Compliance under Regulation 30 of the Securities and
Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
We refer to our earlier disclosure dated 24th August 2022 regarding acquisition of 48.27% stake in Nkars Mobility Millennial Solutions Private Limited [DriveX].
We are pleased to confirm that the said transaction has been completed today, i.e., 15th October 2022 and thereby DriveX has become an Associate of the Company effective today.
This may kindly be treated as an update on material developments concerning the earlier disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Thanking You,
Yours truly,
For TVS Motor Company Limited
KELLIYA SUBRAMANIAN SRINIVASAN
Digitally signed by KELLIYA SUBRAMANIAN SRINIVASAN Date: 2022.10.15 14:45:51 +05'30'
TVS Motor Company Limited published this content on 15 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2022 13:01:59 UTC.