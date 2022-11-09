Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  TVS Motor Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    532343   INE494B01023

TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(532343)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-06
1111.80 INR   -0.17%
TVS Motor : Amazon India and TVS Motor Company sign MoU to scale EV deployment, strengthening their commitment to achieving net-zero carbon

11/09/2022 | 04:31am EST
Hosur , 09 Nov 2022

  • Strategic engagement will allow the two companies to collaborate on electric two and three-wheeler deployment, helping to further drive electric mobility in India

  • The collaboration further demonstrates Amazon's commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040, and TVS Motor's commitment to bolster the electrification ecosystem in the country

Hosur, November 09, 2022: Amazon India and TVS Motor Company today announced a strategic engagement to strengthen electric mobility, electric infrastructure and connected services. As part of this collaboration, a fleet of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers from TVS Motor will be deployed for Amazon's last-mile deliveries. In addition, the two companies will work in tandem to examine EV use cases for various Amazon business groups for its network and logistical requirements. In order to test solutions, the two companies will pilot TVS Motor's electric vehicle solutions through partner base and delivery associates across India.

"The collaboration marks another decisive step for Amazon to achieve our goal of becoming net-zero carbon by 2040, as part of our commitment to The Climate Pledge. Electric mobility is a significant component of our business operations and we are resolute in our commitment to transforming our transportation network to serve our customers more sustainably," said Abhinav Singh, Director - Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, Amazon India. "Our collaboration with TVS Motor strengthens our delivery network by adding electric two and three-wheelers to our existing fleet.This will support our supply chain in minimising the environmental impact of our operations and contribute to Amazon India's goal of inducting 10,000 EVs into our fleet by 2025," added Singh.

Speaking on the collaboration, Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President, Future Mobility, TVS Motor Company said " We have always been at the forefront of driving electrification in the industry with our continued focus in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segment . With the great success of TVS iQube Electric, we now intend to expand our electric offering across multiple segments and commercial mobility stands at the opportune inflection point. TVS Motor is now ready with electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler product options for B2B along with an ecosystem of connected service and alternate ownership. We are happy to collaborate with Amazon India, which marks a big milestone in our journey, and contribute to our joint goals of electrifying their mobility services. We are confident that this collaboration will open the door to creative solutions that will further nurture a more resilient, sustainable, and brighter future."

In 2020, Amazon India announced that it would include 10,000 EVs in its delivery fleet by 2025. This is part of its overall progress towards The Climate Pledge - a commitment to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. The induction of these EVs is in addition to Amazon's global commitment of 100,000 EVs by 2030. The partnership with TVS Motor Company is an important step in Amazon India's progress in the e-mobility industry and towards achieving its net-zero carbon goals.

This partnership is also in line with TVS Motor's announcements aiming to have electric vehicles across segments like delivery, commuter and premium. TVS Motor Company will introduce a full portfolio of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers over a period of eight quarters in the domestic and international markets.It will further be instrumental in expanding and strengthening the company's focus on presence across all major cities, charging solutions and alternate ownership models in India.

Local logistics players, delivery associates, fleet operators, and EV stakeholders will be able to benefit from this extensive collaboration as it offers a potential increase in the share of EVs in Amazon's last-mile delivery, and provides them with an opportunity to participate in TVS Motor's product and service offerings in the commercial mobility segment.

About Amazon India
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About TVS Motor Company
TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Mobility with a focus on sustainability. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement, have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

For further information, please contact -

TVS Motor Company
KS Harini - ks.harini@tvsmotor.com
Nikita Verma - nikita.verma@tvsmotor.com

Amazon India
Shashank Rathod - rathshas@amazon.com

Disclaimer

TVS Motor Company Limited published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 09:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 262 B 3 225 M 3 225 M
Net income 2023 15 165 M 187 M 187 M
Net Debt 2023 5 535 M 68,1 M 68,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,9x
Yield 2023 0,61%
Capitalization 528 B 6 498 M 6 498 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
EV / Sales 2024 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 5 161
Free-Float 45,9%
Managers and Directors
Kunnath Narayanan Radhakrishnan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
K. Gopala Desikan Group Chief Financial Officer
Venu Srinivasan Executive Chairman & Joint Managing Director
K. S. Srinivasan Secretary & Compliance Officer
Thiagarajan Kannan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED77.31%6 498
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED16.02%13 123
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED45.02%12 635
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.29.21%8 288
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.20.54%6 641
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED6.47%6 442