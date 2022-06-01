TVS Motor : Business Responsibility Report 2021-2022 June 2022

TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

Subsidiaries of GO AG (From 16.09.2021)

17. EGO Movement, Switzerland

Subsidiaries of SEMG (From 27.01.2022)

18. Swiss E-Mobility Group (Schweiz), Switzerland

19. Colag E-Mobility GmbH, Germany

Subsidiaries of SACL

20. Sundaram Holding USA Inc, Delaware, USA

21. Green Hills Land Holding LLC, South Carolina, USA

22. Components Equipment Leasing LLC,

South Carolina, USA

23. Sundaram - Clayton (USA) LLC, South Carolina, USA

24. Premier Land Holding LLC, South Carolina, USA

Subsidiary of Intellicar (From 10.11.2021):

25. Intellicar Singapore Pte Ltd, Singapore

Associates

1. Emerald Haven Realty Limited, Chennai and its 8 subsidiaries

2. Ultraviolette Automotive Private Limited, Bengaluru

3. Tagbox Solutions Private Limited, Bengaluru

Associates of TVS Digital Pte Ltd:

4. Tagbox Pte Limited, Singapore

5. Predictronics Corp., USA

6. Scienaptic Systems Inc., USA

7. Altizon Inc, USA

16. Details of Trust/Society/Section 8 company to further its CSR agenda:

a. Name; a. Srinivasan Services Trust b. Organization form (Trust, Society, Company) and year . Established in 1996 of establishment; b. c. Main objects/purpose; c. Main objects: d. Amounts and sources of funds received i. Eradicating hunger, poverty, promoting preventive in the reporting year; healthcare and sanitation and making available safe drinking water. ii. Promotion of Education, including special education and employment, enhancing vocation skills especially among children, women and livelihood enhancement projects; iii. Promoting gender equality, empowering women and measures for reducing inequalities faced by socially and economically backward groups; iv. Ensuring environment sustainability, ecological balance, animal welfare, agroforestry, conservation of natural resources and maintain quality of soil, air and water; v. Rural development projects. 17. Contact details of Nodal officer of this report : Mr. K.S. Srinivasan, Company Secretary & Nodal Officer (Name, Designation, Email ID, Phone number) kss@tvsmotor.com 044-2833 2115

SECTION B: MANAGEMENT AND PROCESS DISCLOSURES

This section is aimed at helping businesses demonstrate the structures, policies and processes put in place towards adopting the Principles and Core Elements.

P1 Businesses should conduct and govern themselves with integrity, and in a manner that is ethical, transparent and accountable.

P2 Businesses should provide goods and services in a manner that is sustainable and safe.

P3 Businesses should respect and promote the well-being of all employees, including those in their value chains.

P4 Businesses should respect the interests of, and be responsive to all its stakeholders.

P5 Businesses should respect and promote human rights.

P6 Businesses should respect and make efforts to protect and restore the environment.

P7 Businesses, when engaging in influencing public and regulatory policy, should do so in a manner that is responsible and transparent.

P8 Businesses should promote inclusive growth and equitable development.

P9 Businesses should engage with and provide value to their customers in a responsible manner.