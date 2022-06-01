Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. TVS Motor Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532343   INE494B01023

TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(532343)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-30
736.60 INR   -0.39%
TVS MOTOR : Business Responsibility Report 2021-2022 June 2022
PU
05:48aTVS Motor Clocks Sales of 302,982 Units in May
MT
05/27Tvs Motor Company Limited Launches Limited Edition TVS HLX 125 Gold and TVS HLX 150 Gold in Kenya
CI
TVS Motor : Business Responsibility Report 2021-2022 June 2022

06/01/2022 | 10:02am EDT
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

[Pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(f) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015]

Introduction

The National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct (NGRBC) introduced by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in the year 2019 replaced and revised the National Voluntary guidelines (NVG) on Social, Environmental and Economic Responsibilities of Business earlier issued by the Ministry in the year 2011.

This report conforms to the Business Responsibility Reporting (BRR) requirement of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) and the NGRBC.

The NGRBC are designed to be used by all businesses, irrespective of their ownership, size, sector, structure or location. The NGRBC also provide a useful framework for guiding companies in their operations, in addition to aligning with applicable national standards and norms governing responsible business conduct.

ANNEXURE - 1

SECTION A: GENERAL DISCLOSURES

1.

Name of the Company

:

TVS Motor Company Limited

2.

Year of registration

:

1992

3.

Corporate Identity Number (CIN) of the

:

L35921TN1992PLC022845

Company (if applicable)

4.

Corporate address, telephone, email and website

:

"Chaitanya",

No.12, Khader Nawaz Khan Road,

Nungambakkam, Chennai - 600 006

Tel: 044-28332115

e-mail: contactus@tvsmotor.com

Website: www.tvsmotor.com

5.

Financial Year Reported

:

2021-22

6.

Sector(s) that the Company is engaged in

NIC Code

Description

(industrial activity code)

:

30911

Motorcycles, Scooters, Mopeds

30912

Three-wheelers

30913

Parts & Accessories

7.

List of three key products that the Company manufactures

:

Manufacture of

1.

Two-Wheelers

2.

Three-Wheelers

3.

Parts & Accessories

(Please refer to Company's website for complete list of its

products)

8.

Brands (top five by respective share of market) owned and

:

All the products of the Company are being sold under

percentage of revenue contributed:

TVS brand.

Operations:

9.

Location of plants (in case of manufacturing businesses)

:

i) Number of National Locations:

a. National (Districts and states - top five by employee

A. The Company has three manufacturing locations

strength):

as under:

1. Post Box No. 4, Harita, Hosur - 635 109,

Tamil Nadu, India.

2. Post Box No. 1, Byathahalli Village,

Kadakola Post, Mysuru - 571 311,

Karnataka, India.

1

TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

3. Bhatian Village, Bharatgarh Road,

Teh. Nalagarh, Solan District - 174 101,

Himachal Pradesh, India.

B. The Company has Area Offices across pan India.

C. The sales and marketing office of the Company is

situated at TVR Pride, No.383, 16th Main, 3rd Block,

Koramangala, Bengaluru 560 034, Karnataka, India

b. International (Country - top three by employee

ii)

Number of International Locations:

strength):

The Company does not have any manufacturing unit

outside India. However, its overseas subsidiary viz.,

(i) PT TVS Motor Company Indonesia has a

manufacturing facility in Karawang, Indonesia;

(ii) The Norton Motorcycle Co Limited, has a

manufacturing facility in Solar Park, Solihull, UK

10.

Location of major offices (in case of service businesses)

:

Krishnagiri - Tamil Nadu

a. National (Districts and states - top five by employee

Mysuru - Karnataka

strength):

Solan - Himachal Pradesh

b. International (Country - top three by employee strength):

Not applicable

Employees:

11.

Number of permanent employees

:

5,161

12.

Contractual employees (seasonal, non-seasonal)

:

1,310

13.

Temporary employees

:

6,518

14.

Percentage of women employees

:

7%

a. On the Governance Structure

:

-

b. In top management i.e., business and functional heads :

3.7%

Associate entities:

15.

Name of subsidiaries / associates

:

Subsidiaries

1.

Sundaram Auto Components Limited (SACL), Chennai

2.

TVS Housing Limited, Chennai

3.

TVS Motor Services Limited, Chennai

4.

TVS Credit Services Limited, Chennai

5.

Intellicar Telematics Private Limited, Bengaluru (Intellicar)

6.

TVS Electric Mobility Ltd, Chennai (From 13.12.2021)

7.

TVS Motor Company (Europe) B.V., Amsterdam

8.

TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte. Limited, Singapore

(TVSM Singapore)

9.

PT TVS Motor Company Indonesia, Jakarta

Subsidiaries of TVS CS

10. Harita ARC Private Limited, Chennai

11. TVS Housing Finance Private Limited, Chennai

12. TVS Two-wheeler Mall Private Limited, Chennai

Subsidiaries of TVSM Singapore

13. The GO Corporation, Switzerland (GO AG) (From 16.09.2021)

14. Swiss E-Mobility Group (Holding) AG, Switzerland (SEMG) (From 27.01.2022)

15. The Norton Motorcycle Co Limited, UK

16. TVS Digital Pte Ltd, Singapore (From 20.05.2021)

2

TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

Subsidiaries of GO AG (From 16.09.2021)

17. EGO Movement, Switzerland

Subsidiaries of SEMG (From 27.01.2022)

18. Swiss E-Mobility Group (Schweiz), Switzerland

19. Colag E-Mobility GmbH, Germany

Subsidiaries of SACL

20. Sundaram Holding USA Inc, Delaware, USA

21. Green Hills Land Holding LLC, South Carolina, USA

22. Components Equipment Leasing LLC,

South Carolina, USA

23. Sundaram - Clayton (USA) LLC, South Carolina, USA

24. Premier Land Holding LLC, South Carolina, USA

Subsidiary of Intellicar (From 10.11.2021):

25. Intellicar Singapore Pte Ltd, Singapore

Associates

1. Emerald Haven Realty Limited, Chennai and its 8 subsidiaries

2. Ultraviolette Automotive Private Limited, Bengaluru

3. Tagbox Solutions Private Limited, Bengaluru

Associates of TVS Digital Pte Ltd:

4. Tagbox Pte Limited, Singapore

5. Predictronics Corp., USA

6. Scienaptic Systems Inc., USA

7. Altizon Inc, USA

16. Details of Trust/Society/Section 8 company to further its CSR agenda:

a. Name;

a.

Srinivasan Services Trust

b. Organization form (Trust, Society, Company) and year

.

Established in 1996

of establishment;

b.

c. Main objects/purpose;

c.

Main objects:

d. Amounts and sources of funds received

i.

Eradicating hunger, poverty, promoting preventive

in the reporting year;

healthcare and sanitation and making available safe

drinking water.

ii. Promotion of Education, including special education and

employment, enhancing vocation skills especially among

children, women and livelihood enhancement projects;

iii.

Promoting gender equality, empowering women and

measures for reducing inequalities faced by socially and

economically backward groups;

iv. Ensuring environment sustainability, ecological balance,

animal welfare, agroforestry, conservation of natural

resources and maintain quality of soil, air and water;

v.

Rural development projects.

17.

Contact details of Nodal officer of this report

:

Mr. K.S. Srinivasan, Company Secretary & Nodal Officer

(Name, Designation, Email ID, Phone number)

kss@tvsmotor.com

044-2833 2115

SECTION B: MANAGEMENT AND PROCESS DISCLOSURES

This section is aimed at helping businesses demonstrate the structures, policies and processes put in place towards adopting the Principles and Core Elements.

P1 Businesses should conduct and govern themselves with integrity, and in a manner that is ethical, transparent and accountable.

P2 Businesses should provide goods and services in a manner that is sustainable and safe.

P3 Businesses should respect and promote the well-being of all employees, including those in their value chains.

P4 Businesses should respect the interests of, and be responsive to all its stakeholders.

P5 Businesses should respect and promote human rights.

P6 Businesses should respect and make efforts to protect and restore the environment.

P7 Businesses, when engaging in influencing public and regulatory policy, should do so in a manner that is responsible and transparent.

P8 Businesses should promote inclusive growth and equitable development.

P9 Businesses should engage with and provide value to their customers in a responsible manner.

3

TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

S. No.

Disclosure Questions

P1

P2

P3

P4

P5

P6

P7

P8

P9

Policy and management processes

1.

Names of the policy / policies that

The Company has in place the following policies in line with the

covers each Principle

National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct:

  1. Code of Business Conduct and Ethics
  2. Whistle Blower Policy
  3. Related Party Transaction Policy
  4. Corporate Social Responsibility Policy
  5. Code of fair disclosure
  6. Code of conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders
  7. Quality and environment policies relating to safe and sustainable products
  8. Environment, Occupational Health and Safety policy.

2.

Core Elements related to the Principle

All the core elements are stated in the policies

that the policy/ policies cover

3.

Policy / policies relating to each principle

that has been translated into guidelines

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

-

Y

Y

and procedures

4.

Extent to which manpower, planning and

financial resources have been allocated

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

-

Y

Y

for the implementation of the policy /

policies relating to each Principle

5.

National and International codes and

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

-

Y

Y

standards adopted mapped to various

(ISO

Principles

14001:

2015)

All the policies of the Company are in compliance with the national /

international standards wherever applicable

S. No.

Disclosure Questions

P1

P2

P3

P4

P5

P6

P7

P8

P9

Governance, leadership and oversight

6.

Names of the above policies that have

The following policies / codes have been approved by the board:

been approved by the board / top

1. Code of Business Conduct and Ethics

management

2.

Whistle Blower Policy

3. Related Party Transaction Policy

4. Corporate Social Responsibility Policy

5. Code of fair disclosure

6. Code of conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by

insiders

Other operational / internal policies are approved by the management.

7.

Name of the specified committee(s)

Audit committee and Board oversees the implementation of

of the Board / Director / Officer and

various policies / Codes as required under the legal frame-

processes to oversee the implement-

work in force from time to time.

ation of the policy / policies

CSR committee oversees the implementation of CSR activities

by the Company.

All the policies and their implementation are being reviewed at

regular intervals by the board.

4

TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

S. No.

Disclosure Questions

P1

P2

P3

P4

P5

P6

P7

P8

P9

Governance, leadership and oversight - continued

8.

The process for board / top

An Independent Consultant has been engaged to ensure

management to review performance

compliance of all laws including these polices at periodic

against the above policies and

intervals in conformity with the best national / international

incorporating inputs

standards and to align with the latest amendments introduced

by various regulatory authorities.

9.

Process for board/ top management

The report on Company's conduct of its businesses is

to review compliance with statutory

presented to the Board for its review and further improvement

requirements of relevance to the

of its standards.

Principles and rectify any

non-compliances.

10.

Frequency of the reviews of the

The board on a continuous basis reviews the businesses

business's alignment with the

alignment with the principles and core elements.

Principles and Core Elements

conducted by the board / top

management

Stakeholder Engagement

11.

Description of the process to identify

The Company is aware of the fact that all stakeholders

your business's key stakeholders

have a direct business engagement.

The Company has identified stakeholders under eight broad

groups:

1. Suppliers, Transporters, Service Providers, Industry Bodies

2.

Shareholders & Investors

3.

Regulatory Bodies

4.

Policy Makers

5.

Customers

6.

Dealers

7.

Employees, Trade Union

8.

Local Community

12.

Description of the process to engage

The Company continuously expands its proactive engagement with

with your stakeholders on the Principles

all the stakeholder groups. The Company also recognizes that stakeholder

engagement is an integral part of partnership building and aims to

institutionalize a structured approach through a formal process in

the future.

13.

Description of the processes to identify

The Company identifies marginalized and disadvantaged groups

groups that are vulnerable and

through need assessment in all the villages where it works by

marginalized stakeholders.

engaging the local communities.

14.

Description of the processes to identify

The Company continuously strives to achieve total inclusiveness by

issues related to inclusion and impact of

encouraging people in all sections of the community irrespective of

adopting the Principles on vulnerable

caste, creed or religion to benefit through its CSR initiatives which

and marginalized stakeholders.

would also be focused around communities reside in the proximity of

the Company's various manufacturing locations in the country.

5

