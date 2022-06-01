TVS Motor : Business Responsibility Report 2021-2022 June 2022
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT
[Pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(f) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015]
Introduction
The National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct (NGRBC) introduced by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in the year 2019 replaced and revised the National Voluntary guidelines (NVG) on Social, Environmental and Economic Responsibilities of Business earlier issued by the Ministry in the year 2011.
This report conforms to the Business Responsibility Reporting (BRR) requirement of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) and the NGRBC.
The NGRBC are designed to be used by all businesses, irrespective of their ownership, size, sector, structure or location. The NGRBC also provide a useful framework for guiding companies in their operations, in addition to aligning with applicable national standards and norms governing responsible business conduct.
ANNEXURE - 1
SECTION A: GENERAL DISCLOSURES
1.
Name of the Company
:
TVS Motor Company Limited
2.
Year of registration
:
1992
3.
Corporate Identity Number (CIN) of the
:
L35921TN1992PLC022845
Company (if applicable)
4.
Corporate address, telephone, email and website
:
"Chaitanya",
No.12, Khader Nawaz Khan Road,
Nungambakkam, Chennai - 600 006
Tel: 044-28332115
e-mail: contactus@tvsmotor.com
Website: www.tvsmotor.com
5.
Financial Year Reported
:
2021-22
6.
Sector(s) that the Company is engaged in
NIC Code
Description
(industrial activity code)
:
30911
Motorcycles, Scooters, Mopeds
30912
Three-wheelers
30913
Parts & Accessories
7.
List of three key products that the Company manufactures
:
Manufacture of
1.
Two-Wheelers
2.
Three-Wheelers
3.
Parts & Accessories
(Please refer to Company's website for complete list of its
products)
8.
Brands (top five by respective share of market) owned and
:
All the products of the Company are being sold under
percentage of revenue contributed:
TVS brand.
Operations:
9.
Location of plants (in case of manufacturing businesses)
:
i) Number of National Locations:
a. National (Districts and states - top five by employee
A. The Company has three manufacturing locations
strength):
as under:
1. Post Box No. 4, Harita, Hosur - 635 109,
Tamil Nadu, India.
2. Post Box No. 1, Byathahalli Village,
Kadakola Post, Mysuru - 571 311,
Karnataka, India.
1
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
3. Bhatian Village, Bharatgarh Road,
Teh. Nalagarh, Solan District - 174 101,
Himachal Pradesh, India.
B. The Company has Area Offices across pan India.
C. The sales and marketing office of the Company is
situated at TVR Pride, No.383, 16th Main, 3rd Block,
Koramangala, Bengaluru 560 034, Karnataka, India
b. International (Country - top three by employee
ii)
Number of International Locations:
strength):
The Company does not have any manufacturing unit
outside India. However, its overseas subsidiary viz.,
(i) PT TVS Motor Company Indonesia has a
manufacturing facility in Karawang, Indonesia;
(ii) The Norton Motorcycle Co Limited, has a
manufacturing facility in Solar Park, Solihull, UK
10.
Location of major offices (in case of service businesses)
:
Krishnagiri - Tamil Nadu
a. National (Districts and states - top five by employee
Mysuru - Karnataka
strength):
Solan - Himachal Pradesh
b. International (Country - top three by employee strength):
Not applicable
Employees:
11.
Number of permanent employees
:
5,161
12.
Contractual employees (seasonal, non-seasonal)
:
1,310
13.
Temporary employees
:
6,518
14.
Percentage of women employees
:
7%
a. On the Governance Structure
:
-
b. In top management i.e., business and functional heads :
