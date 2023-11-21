Communiqué officiel de TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

TVS Motor Company - a leading global automaker that operates in the two and three-wheeler segments - today announced the launch of TVS NEO AMI 125 in Africa. Designed for evolving commuting needs, this innovative Bebek is set to delight customers with 72 exciting, new features.

TVS NEO AMI, a remarkable Bebek, is designed around three core principles: (a) Perfect dimensions, (b) Ultimate convenience, and (c) Intelligent innovation. A well-tuned 124.8cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC (Single Overhead Camshaft), fuel-injected engine in the TVS NEO AMI will deliver a maximum power output of 9.8 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.8 Nm at 5,500 rpm. This means every ride is not just a commute but an adventure waiting to unfold. The mobike comes in three vibrant colours - violet blue, ruby red and heritage black.

Key Features Powerful 125 cc Engine Shutter Type All-In-One Lock Intelligent Access (iXS) for last parked location Twin USB Charging External Fuel Fill Best-in-class ground clearance of 157 mm Tubeless Tyres Spacious Utility Box with Auto Glow Light Rear Carrier

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are very excited to add another high performance product to our existing range of vehicles for the African continent. The TVS NEO AMI 125 addresses some of the unique requirements of African customers - vehicles with higher ground clearance, longer seats for a comfortable ride and feature rich vehicles to ease their daily commute. We are thrilled to launch this product and look forward to providing a hassle free ride experience, great after-sales-service, and affordable genuine spares."

TVS NEO AMI is packed with intelligent features that elevate the riding experience. TVS NEO AMI will be available at all TVS partner showrooms in Guinea, Mali, Ivory coast, Burkina Faso, Togo, Ghana, Senegal, Benin, Nigeria, DR Congo, PR Congo, Chad, Central Africa Republic and Niger.

TVS Motor Company is globally recognised for its engineering, innovation and quality. Our products are already sold in 80+ countries spanning the geographies of Asia, Africa and Latin America. Last week, the company announced its entry into Europe as well. Exports comprise nearly 25% of the company’s business as of H1 FY 2023 – an endorsement of the company’s high quality, technologically superior offerings and its R&D capability.

