TVS Motor Company Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of motorcycles, scooters, mopeds, three wheelers, parts and accessories. The Company's motorcycles include Apache Series RTR, Apache RR 310, Apache RTR 165RP, TVS Raider, TVS Radeon, TVS StaR City + and TVS Sport. Its scooters include TVS Jupiter 125, TVS Jupiter Classic, TVS Jupiter ZX, TVS Jupiter ZX Disc, TVS NTORQ 125, TVS Zest 110 and TVS Scooty Pep+. Its mopeds include TVS XL 100 Win Edition, TVS XL 100 Comfort, TVS XL 100 Heavy Duty, TVS XL 100 Comfort i-Touch Start and TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i-TouchStart. Its three wheelers include TVS King. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes TVS iQube. It offers TVS Augmented Reality Interactive Vehicle Experience (ARIVE) a mobile application, which allows customers to view the TVS Apache series motorcycles and offers detailed information about the machine with the options of booking a test ride and placing an order. The Company has approximately four manufacturing facilities.