TVS Motor Company Limited announced Mr. R Gopalan, has tendered his resignation as an Independent Director of the Company, with effect from the close of business hours on 2 March 2024 due to other commitments and personal reasons. Consequently, he shall also cease to be the Chairman/Member of the Audit Committee, Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and Administrative Committee of the Company.
TVS Motor Company Limited
Equities
TVSMOTOR
INE494B01023
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
