  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. TVS Motor Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532343   INE494B01023

TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(532343)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
869.20 INR   +2.35%
TVS MOTOR : Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2022
PU
India's Nifty posts best month since November 2020, rupee surges
RE
TVS Motor Turns to Profit in Fiscal Q1; Shares Jump 5%
MT
TVS Motor : Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2022

07/29/2022 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

TVS

Regd office: "Chaitanya", No. 12, Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai 600 006

Website:www.tvsmotor.com Telephone No. (044) 28332115 Fax No. (044) 28332113 Email:contactus@tvsmotor.com

CIN:L35921TN1992PLC022845

STATEMENT OF STANDALONE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022

(Rs. in Crores)

s.

Particulars

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

30.06.2022

31.03.2022

30.06.2021

31.03.2022

No

1

Sales in Numbers

9,06,791

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

8,56,446

6,57,758

33,09,568

2

Revenue from Operations

6,008.71

5,530.31

3,934.36

20,790.51

3

Other income

22.21

8.18

1.59

18.99

Total Income

6,030.92

5,538.49

3,935.95

20,809.50

  • Expenditure

a) Cost of materials consumed

4,457.05

4,228.85

3,011.99

15,546.65

b) Purchase of stock-in-trade

84.05

74.62

49.96

286.05

c) Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-process and stock-in-trade

31.67

(92.02)

(82.98)

(24.53)

d) Employee benefits expense

320.93

284.08

260.90

1,136.36

e) Finance cost

37.57

33.01

29.98

125.92

f) Depreciation and amortisation expense

152.04

159.31

143.06

611.44

IC.J) Other expenses

515.55

477.96

420.71

1,884.24

Total

5,598.86

5,165.81

3,833.62

19,566.13

5

Profit before Exceptional items (2+3-4)

432.06

372.68

102.33

1,243.37

6

Exceptional Items - (Gain)/ Loss

-

-

30.16

30.16

7

Profit before tax (5-6)

432.06

372.68

72.17

1,213.21

8

Tax expense/ (Credit)

a)

Current tax

122.09

85.30

18.44

300.02

b)

Deferred tax

(10.57)

12.88

0.58

19.63

Total tax expense/ (Credit)

111.52

98.18

19.02

319.65

9

Profit for the period (7-8)

320.54

274.50

53.15

893.56

10 Other Comprehensive Income /(Loss) (net of tax)

a)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

(0.30)

(19.83)

7.61

(66.34)

b)

Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss

(24.82)

(13.38)

(5.06)

2.03

11

Total Comprehensive Income / (Loss) for the period (9+10)

295.42

241.29

55.70

829.25

12 Paid up equity share capital (Face value of Re.1/- each)

47.51

47.51

47.51

47.51

13

Reserve excluding Revaluation Reserves

-

-

-

4,774.53

14 Earnings Per Share (Face value of Re. 1/- each) (not annualised)

(i)

Basic (in Rs.)

6.75

5.78

1.12

18.81

(ii)

Diluted (in Rs.)

6.75

5.78

1.12

18.81

Notes :

1 The Operations of the Company relate to only one segment viz., automotive vehicles and parts.

2 The Company has made the following Investments and Disinvestment during the quarter ended 30th June 2022:

  1. Rs.39.56 Crores in Equity shares of its overseas subsidiary, lVS Motor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, Singapore.
  2. Rs.114.06 Crores to acquire 1.81% stake in Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited, Hyderabad.
  3. The Company has divested its entire stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Intellicar Telematics Private Limited, Bengaluru for a consideration

of Rs.45 Crores received as convertible notes in Fabric !OT Private limited, Bengaluru.

3 The above unaudited financial results were reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on 28th July 2022. These results have been subjected to limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

4 The figures of the preceding 3 months ended 31st March 2022 are the balancing figures between the audited figures in respect of the full previous financial year and the published year to date figures upto the third quarter of the respective financial year.

For TVS Motor Company Limited

Date : 28th July 2022

Prof. Sir Ralf Dieter Speth

Chairman

TVS Motor Company Limited

TVS

Regd office: "Chaitanya", No. 12, Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai 600 006

Website:www.tvsmotor.com Telephone No. (044) 28332115 Fax No. (044) 28332113 Email:contactus@tvsmotor.com

CIN:L35921TN1992PLC022845

Additional disclosures as per Regulations 52(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015

1. Pursuant to Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) of TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED being listed, below are the details on a Standalone basis as per Listing Regulations:

Particulars

Net Debt to Equity {Times)

[ (Total borrowings - Cash and Cash equivalents)/ Equity]

Debt service coverage ratio (Times)

  • Earnings before Interest, Tax and Exceptional Items/ (Interest Expense + Principal repayments of long term loan made durina the oeriod excludina oreoavment) l
    Interest service coverage ratio (Times)
    r Earninas before Interest Tax anc Exceotional Items / Interest Expense l

Outstanding redeemable preference shares (Qty/ Value)

Capital Redemption Reserve

Debenture Redemption Reserve

Net Worth - Rs. In Crores

Networth as oer Section 2(57) of the Comoanies Act 2013.

Net profit after tax - Rs. In Crores

Earnings per share - Rs. Per share (Basic & Diluted - Not annualised)

Current ratio (Times)

rcurrent Assets / Current Liabilities l

Long term debt to working capital (Times)

[Non Current borrowing including current maturity/(Current Asset - Current Liabilities excluding current maturitv of Lona term borrowina)l

Bad debts to Accounts receivable ratio (Times)

Ir Bad debts written off/ Accounts Receivables l

Current liability ratio (Times)

I (Current Liabilitv/ Total LiabiliM

Total debts to Total assets ratio {Times)

Ir (Non current borrowina includina current maturitv + Current borrowina) I Total Assets l

Debtors Turnover {Times)

Ir Annualised Turnover / Averaae Debtors l

Inventory Turnover (Times)

r Annualised Cost of aoods sold I Averaae Inventorv l

Operating Margin (%)

(Operating EBITDA/ Turnover)

Net Profit Margin in %

(Net profit after tax/ Turnover)

30.06.2022

0.3

4.3

12.5

5,123.83

320.54

6.75

0.6

-

-

0.8

0.1

22.2

16.7

10.0%

5.3%

Quarter ended

Year ended

30.06.2021

31.03.2022

31.03.2022

0.4

0.3

0.3

2.9

3.3

5.2

4.4

12.3

10.9

NOT APPLICABLE

NOT APPLICABLE

NOT APPLICABLE

4,210.02

4,804.61

4,804.61

53.15

274.50

893.56

1.12

5.78

18.81

0.7

0.6

0.6

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.2

0.1

0.1

22.6

22.8

22.8

12.9

13.9

13.9

7.0%

10.1%

9.4%

1.4%

5.0%

4.3%

2. Pursuant to Commercial papers of TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED being listed, below are the details on a standalone basis as per Listing Regulations:

i. Credit rating issued by CARE for Commercial paper (CP):

Al+

ii. Previous due dates for payment of interest/ principal of CP repayment

NOT APPLICABLE

NOT APPLICABLE

iii.. Details of Commercial Papers issued during the quarter ended 31st March 2022

iv. Next due date for payment of interest/ principal of Commercial Paper repayment

NOT APPLICABLE

3. The Company has mai11tained asset cover sufficient to discharge the principal amount at all times for the non-convertible debt securities issued. Note: Previous period's figures have been regrouped wherever necessary to conform to the current year's clc.ssification.

For lVS Motor Company Limited

Al

Date : 28th July 2022 Jr

--��·(

,-,,i_

r,_

·c,

::.:!"-"---- ����

l*l

�·-·

.,.

�.

'--................ .

't.i ,,

4'J�

Prof. Sir Ralf Dieter Speth

Chairman

Disclaimer

TVS Motor Company Limited published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 13:29:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 247 B 3 106 M 3 106 M
Net income 2023 13 808 M 173 M 173 M
Net Debt 2023 9 581 M 120 M 120 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,7x
Yield 2023 0,73%
Capitalization 431 B 5 417 M 5 417 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
EV / Sales 2024 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 5 161
Free-Float 43,4%
Managers and Directors
Kunnath Narayanan Radhakrishnan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
K. Gopala Desikan Group Chief Financial Officer
Venu Srinivasan Executive Chairman & Joint Managing Director
K. S. Srinivasan Secretary & Compliance Officer
Thiagarajan Kannan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED38.62%5 186
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED18.74%13 941
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED17.87%10 484
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED13.06%6 983
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-7.14%6 569
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.9.74%6 235