TVS Motor : Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2022

TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED TVS Regd office: "Chaitanya", No. 12, Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai 600 006 Website:www.tvsmotor.com Telephone No. (044) 28332115 Fax No. (044) 28332113 Email:contactus@tvsmotor.com CIN:L35921TN1992PLC022845 STATEMENT OF STANDALONE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022 (Rs. in Crores) s. Particulars Quarter Ended Year Ended 30.06.2022 31.03.2022 30.06.2021 31.03.2022 No 1 Sales in Numbers 9,06,791 (Unaudited) (Audited) 8,56,446 6,57,758 33,09,568 2 Revenue from Operations 6,008.71 5,530.31 3,934.36 20,790.51 3 Other income 22.21 8.18 1.59 18.99 Total Income 6,030.92 5,538.49 3,935.95 20,809.50

Expenditure

a) Cost of materials consumed 4,457.05 4,228.85 3,011.99 15,546.65 b) Purchase of stock-in-trade 84.05 74.62 49.96 286.05 c) Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-process and stock-in-trade 31.67 (92.02) (82.98) (24.53) d) Employee benefits expense 320.93 284.08 260.90 1,136.36 e) Finance cost 37.57 33.01 29.98 125.92 f) Depreciation and amortisation expense 152.04 159.31 143.06 611.44 IC.J) Other expenses 515.55 477.96 420.71 1,884.24 Total 5,598.86 5,165.81 3,833.62 19,566.13 5 Profit before Exceptional items (2+3-4) 432.06 372.68 102.33 1,243.37 6 Exceptional Items - (Gain)/ Loss - - 30.16 30.16 7 Profit before tax (5-6) 432.06 372.68 72.17 1,213.21 8 Tax expense/ (Credit) a) Current tax 122.09 85.30 18.44 300.02 b) Deferred tax (10.57) 12.88 0.58 19.63 Total tax expense/ (Credit) 111.52 98.18 19.02 319.65 9 Profit for the period (7-8) 320.54 274.50 53.15 893.56 10 Other Comprehensive Income /(Loss) (net of tax) a) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (0.30) (19.83) 7.61 (66.34) b) Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss (24.82) (13.38) (5.06) 2.03 11 Total Comprehensive Income / (Loss) for the period (9+10) 295.42 241.29 55.70 829.25 12 Paid up equity share capital (Face value of Re.1/- each) 47.51 47.51 47.51 47.51 13 Reserve excluding Revaluation Reserves - - - 4,774.53

14 Earnings Per Share (Face value of Re. 1/- each) (not annualised)

(i) Basic (in Rs.) 6.75 5.78 1.12 18.81 (ii) Diluted (in Rs.) 6.75 5.78 1.12 18.81

Notes :

1 The Operations of the Company relate to only one segment viz., automotive vehicles and parts.

2 The Company has made the following Investments and Disinvestment during the quarter ended 30th June 2022:

Rs.39.56 Crores in Equity shares of its overseas subsidiary, lVS Motor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, Singapore. Rs.114.06 Crores to acquire 1.81% stake in Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited, Hyderabad. The Company has divested its entire stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Intellicar Telematics Private Limited, Bengaluru for a consideration

of Rs.45 Crores received as convertible notes in Fabric !OT Private limited, Bengaluru.

3 The above unaudited financial results were reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on 28th July 2022. These results have been subjected to limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

4 The figures of the preceding 3 months ended 31st March 2022 are the balancing figures between the audited figures in respect of the full previous financial year and the published year to date figures upto the third quarter of the respective financial year.

For TVS Motor Company Limited