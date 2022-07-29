TVS Motor : Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2022

STATEMENT OF STANDALONE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022
(Rs. in Crores)
s.
Particulars
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
30.06.2022
31.03.2022
30.06.2021
31.03.2022
No
1
Sales in Numbers
9,06,791
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
8,56,446
6,57,758
33,09,568
2
Revenue from Operations
6,008.71
5,530.31
3,934.36
20,790.51
3
Other income
22.21
8.18
1.59
18.99
Total Income
6,030.92
5,538.49
3,935.95
20,809.50
Expenditure
a) Cost of materials consumed
4,457.05
4,228.85
3,011.99
15,546.65
b) Purchase of stock-in-trade
84.05
74.62
49.96
286.05
c) Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-process and stock-in-trade
31.67
(92.02)
(82.98)
(24.53)
d) Employee benefits expense
320.93
284.08
260.90
1,136.36
e) Finance cost
37.57
33.01
29.98
125.92
f) Depreciation and amortisation expense
152.04
159.31
143.06
611.44
IC.J) Other expenses
515.55
477.96
420.71
1,884.24
Total
5,598.86
5,165.81
3,833.62
19,566.13
5
Profit before Exceptional items (2+3-4)
432.06
372.68
102.33
1,243.37
6
Exceptional Items - (Gain)/ Loss
-
-
30.16
30.16
7
Profit before tax (5-6)
432.06
372.68
72.17
1,213.21
8
Tax expense/ (Credit)
a)
Current tax
122.09
85.30
18.44
300.02
b)
Deferred tax
(10.57)
12.88
0.58
19.63
Total tax expense/ (Credit)
111.52
98.18
19.02
319.65
9
Profit for the period (7-8)
320.54
274.50
53.15
893.56
10 Other Comprehensive Income /(Loss) (net of tax)
a)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
(0.30)
(19.83)
7.61
(66.34)
b)
Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss
(24.82)
(13.38)
(5.06)
2.03
11
Total Comprehensive Income / (Loss) for the period (9+10)
295.42
241.29
55.70
829.25
12 Paid up equity share capital (Face value of Re.1/- each)
47.51
47.51
47.51
47.51
13
Reserve excluding Revaluation Reserves
-
-
-
4,774.53
14 Earnings Per Share (Face value of Re. 1/- each) (not annualised)
(i)
Basic (in Rs.)
6.75
5.78
1.12
18.81
(ii)
Diluted (in Rs.)
6.75
5.78
1.12
18.81
Notes :
1 The Operations of the Company relate to only one segment viz., automotive vehicles and parts.
2 The Company has made the following Investments and Disinvestment during the quarter ended 30th June 2022:
Rs.39.56 Crores in Equity shares of its overseas subsidiary, lVS Motor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, Singapore.
Rs.114.06 Crores to acquire 1.81% stake in Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited, Hyderabad.
The Company has divested its entire stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Intellicar Telematics Private Limited, Bengaluru for a consideration
of Rs.45 Crores received as convertible notes in Fabric !OT Private limited, Bengaluru.
3 The above unaudited financial results were reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on 28th July 2022. These results have been subjected to limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.
4 The figures of the preceding 3 months ended 31st March 2022 are the balancing figures between the audited figures in respect of the full previous financial year and the published year to date figures upto the third quarter of the respective financial year.
Additional disclosures as per Regulations 52(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015
1. Pursuant to Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) of TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED being listed, below are the details on a Standalone basis as per Listing Regulations:
Particulars
Net Debt to Equity {Times)
[ (Total borrowings - Cash and Cash equivalents)/ Equity]
Debt service coverage ratio (Times)
Earnings before Interest, Tax and Exceptional Items/ (Interest Expense + Principal repayments of longterm loan made durina the oeriod excludina oreoavment) l
Interest service coverage ratio (Times)
r Earninas before Interest Tax anc Exceotional Items / Interest Expense l
Networth as oer Section 2(57) of the Comoanies Act 2013.
Net profit after tax - Rs. In Crores
Earnings per share - Rs. Per share (Basic & Diluted - Not annualised)
Current ratio (Times)
rcurrent Assets / Current Liabilities l
Long term debt to working capital (Times)
[Non Current borrowing including current maturity/(Current Asset - Current Liabilities excluding current maturitv of Lona term borrowina)l
Bad debts to Accounts receivable ratio (Times)
Ir Bad debts written off/ Accounts Receivables l
Current liability ratio (Times)
I (Current Liabilitv/ Total LiabiliM
Total debts to Total assets ratio {Times)
Ir (Non current borrowina includina current maturitv + Current borrowina) I Total Assets l
Debtors Turnover {Times)
Ir Annualised Turnover / Averaae Debtors l
Inventory Turnover (Times)
r Annualised Cost of aoods sold I Averaae Inventorv l
Operating Margin (%)
(Operating EBITDA/ Turnover)
Net Profit Margin in %
(Net profit after tax/ Turnover)
30.06.2022
0.3
4.3
12.5
5,123.83
320.54
6.75
0.6
-
-
0.8
0.1
22.2
16.7
10.0%
5.3%
Quarter ended
Year ended
30.06.2021
31.03.2022
31.03.2022
0.4
0.3
0.3
2.9
3.3
5.2
4.4
12.3
10.9
NOT APPLICABLE
NOT APPLICABLE
NOT APPLICABLE
4,210.02
4,804.61
4,804.61
53.15
274.50
893.56
1.12
5.78
18.81
0.7
0.6
0.6
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.2
0.1
0.1
22.6
22.8
22.8
12.9
13.9
13.9
7.0%
10.1%
9.4%
1.4%
5.0%
4.3%
2. Pursuant to Commercial papers of TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED being listed, below are the details on a standalone basis as per Listing Regulations:
i. Credit rating issued by CARE for Commercial paper (CP):
Al+
ii. Previous due dates for payment of interest/ principal of CP repayment
NOT APPLICABLE
NOT APPLICABLE
iii.. Details of Commercial Papers issued during the quarter ended 31st March 2022
iv. Next due date for payment of interest/ principal of Commercial Paper repayment
NOT APPLICABLE
3. The Company has mai11tained asset cover sufficient to discharge the principal amount at all times for the non-convertible debt securities issued. Note: Previous period's figures have been regrouped wherever necessary to conform to the current year's clc.ssification.
TVS Motor Company Limited published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 13:29:14 UTC.