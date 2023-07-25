>.

R

CIN - L52605TG2018PLC126593

Regd. Ofﬁce: D.No: 6-1-91, Shop No. 10, Ground Floor, Next to Telephone Bhavan

Secretariat Road, Saifabad, Hyderabad, Telangana - 500 004, Tel:040-23230244

Email: communications@bajajelectronics.in Website: www.electronicsmartindia.com

NOTICE OF THE FIFTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD

THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING (VC) / OTHER AUDIO VIDEO MEANS (OAVM)

Notice is hereby given that the Fifth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Electronics Mart India Limited ('the Company') will be held on Wednesday, 23rd August 2023 at 12:30 pm IST through Video Conferencing and Other Audio Video Means (VC/OAVM) in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, read with the circulars nos. 20/2020 dated 05th May 2020, 02/2022 dated 05th May 2022, and 10/2022 dated 28th December 2022 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD-2/P/CIR/2023/4 dated 05th January 2023 issued by SEBI (referred to as 'Circulars' ) to transact the business in the Notice of AGM.

Dispatch of Notice of the AGM and Integrated Annual Report

In compliance with the said Circulars, Notice of AGM along with Integrated Annual Report 2022-23 will be sent only through electronic mode to those Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company's Registrar and Share Transfer Agent/Depositories. The Notice and Integrated Annual Report 2022-23 will also be available on the Company's website, www.electronicsmartindia.com, websites of the stock exchanges, i.e., National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited at www.nseindia.com and www.bseindia.com respectively and on the website of KFin Technologies Limited (KFintech) at www.kﬁntech.com.

Members can participate in the AGM through VC/OAVM facility only. The AGM's notice provides the instructions for joining the AGM. The Company is providing remote e-voting facility (remote e-voting) through KFintech to all the members to cast their votes on all the resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM. Additionally, the Company is also providing the facility of remote e-voting during the AGM.

The members can vote by following a detailed procedure for remote e-voting before/during the AGM, as provided in the Notice of AGM. Manner of registering/updating email address

Members holding shares in dematerialized mode, who have not registered/updated their email address, are requested to register/update the same with the Depository Participants where they maintain their demat account. Members holding shares in physical mode, who have not registered/updated their email addresses, are requested to submit the details in the prescribed form ISR-1 and other relevant forms to the RTA of the Company, i.e., KFin Technologies Limited.

By Order of the Board of Directors

For Electronics Mart India Limited

Date : 24th July 2023 Rajiv Kumar Place: Hyderabad Company Secretary & Compliance Ofﬁcer

HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Regd. Office: 21st Floor, One International Center, Tower 4,,

Near Prabhadevi Railway Station, Senapati Bapat Marg, Mumbai 400013.

Tel: +91 22 694 7 7000 / 6947 7150 | Fax: +91226947 7001/6947 7090.

Email: hilinvestors@adityabirla.com | CIN No.: L27020MH1958PLC011238 | Website: www.hindalco.com.

NOTICE OF 64TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Sixty-FourthAnnual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Shareholders of the Company will be held through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means ("VC/OAVM") on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. (IST), to transact the business set out in the Notice of the AGM.

The AGM will be convened in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder ("the Act"), provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') read with all applicable circulars on the matter issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India and SEBI.

In compliance with the aforesaid applicable circulars, the Notice of the AGM together with the Integrated Annual Report will be sent to the shareholders whose email IDs are registered with Company and Depository Participant(s) ("DPs"). The Notice and Integrated Annual Report will also be available on the Company's website i.e. www.hindalco.com, the Company's Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, Link lntime India Private Limited ("RTA') i.e. https://instavote.linkinlime. co.in / and on the website of BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited i.e. www.bseindia.com and www. nseindia.com.

Manner of registering/ updating email ID, Mobile Number and Bank Account details:

Shareholders holding shares in Physical Mode: by furnishing details in Form ISR-1 duly signed by the Shareholder(s) as per specimen signature registered with the Company together with self-attested copy of PAN card and cancelled cheque leaf at the registered office of the Company or RTA at C 101, 247 Park, L.B.S.Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083 or digitally signed documents via email at hilinvestors@adityabirla.com or rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in .

by furnishing details in Form ISR-1 duly signed by the Shareholder(s) as per specimen signature registered with the Company together with self-attested copy of PAN card and cancelled cheque leaf at the registered office of the Company or RTA at C 101, 247 Park, L.B.S.Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083 or digitally signed documents via email at or . Shareholders holding shares in Dematerialised Mode: with their respective DP.

Communication in this regard has been sent to the Members holding shares in physical form to furnish their KYC details which are not registered in their respective folios.

The Board of Directors have at their meeting dated May 24, 2023 recommended dividend @Rs. 3/- per equity share having nominal value of Re. 1/-each for the financial year March 31, 2023. In case the Company is unable to transfer the dividend to any Member due to non-availability of their bank account details, the company shall dispatch the dividend warrant to them by post.

Shareholders will have an opportunity to cast their votes remotely or during the AGM on the business as set forth in the Notice of the AGM through the electronic voting system. The manner of remote e-voting and e-voting during the AGM will be provided in the Notice of the AGM.

Notice is also hereby given that pursuant to Section 91 of the Act and Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations that the Register of Members of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, August 16, 2023 to Tuesday, August 22, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend for the year March 31, 2023 and also for the AGM. The dividend, if approved will be paid on or after Tuesday August 22, 2023 to those Members and their Mandates whose name appear as:

Beneficial Owners as at the end of business on Monday, August 14, 2023 as per the list to be furnished by National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) /Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) in respect of shares held in electronic form, and Members in the Register of Members of the Company in physical form which are maintained with Link Intime India