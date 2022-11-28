TVS Motor : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

28th November 2022 BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001. Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051. Scrip code: 532343 Scrip code: TVSMOTOR

Dear Sir(s)/Madam,

Reg : Compliance under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In continuation to our intimation made earlier on the day with respect to the schedule of a meeting with fund house, we wish to inform that the recording of the said meeting has been hosted on the website of the Company and is available at:

https://www.tvsmotor.com/en/Investors/Communication

Kindly acknowledge receipt.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully

For TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

K S Srinivasan

Company Secretary

Website : www.tvsmotor.com Email : contactus@tvsmotor.com CIN : L35921TN1992PLC022845