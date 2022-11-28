Advanced search
    532343   INE494B01023

TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(532343)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-27
1060.70 INR   +2.22%
10:48aTvs Motor : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
11/24Late-Hour Rally Pushes Indian Equities to Record High on Thursday; Apollo Hospitals Jumps 5%
MT
11/24TVS Motor Opens First Showroom in Singapore
MT
TVS Motor : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

11/28/2022 | 10:48am EST
28th November 2022

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001.

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051.

Scrip code: 532343

Scrip code: TVSMOTOR

Dear Sir(s)/Madam,

Reg : Compliance under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In continuation to our intimation made earlier on the day with respect to the schedule of a meeting with fund house, we wish to inform that the recording of the said meeting has been hosted on the website of the Company and is available at:

https://www.tvsmotor.com/en/Investors/Communication

Kindly acknowledge receipt.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully

For TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

K S Srinivasan

Company Secretary

Website : www.tvsmotor.com Email : contactus@tvsmotor.com CIN : L35921TN1992PLC022845

Disclaimer

TVS Motor Company Limited published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 15:47:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
