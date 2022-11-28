TVS Motor : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

|
|
28th November 2022
|
BSE Limited,
|
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,
|
Dalal Street,
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
|
Mumbai 400 001.
|
Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051.
|
Scrip code: 532343
|
Scrip code: TVSMOTOR
Dear Sir(s)/Madam,
Reg : Compliance under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
In continuation to our intimation made earlier on the day with respect to the schedule of a meeting with fund house, we wish to inform that the recording of the said meeting has been hosted on the website of the Company and is available at:
https://www.tvsmotor.com/en/Investors/Communication
Kindly acknowledge receipt.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully
For TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
K S Srinivasan
Company Secretary
Website : www.tvsmotor.com Email : contactus@tvsmotor.com CIN : L35921TN1992PLC022845
Disclaimer
TVS Motor Company Limited published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 15:47:33 UTC.