Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. TVS Motor Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532343   INE494B01023

TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(532343)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-20
1067.75 INR   -1.40%
11:10aTVS MOTOR : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary
PU
11:01aTVS Motor Company Launches TVS Apache RTR 160 2V With ABS In Bangladesh; The motorcycle comes with wider rear tyre for better grip, ensuring higher safety for the rider
AQ
09/21TVS Motor Launches New Motorcycle Model in Bangladesh
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TVS Motor : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary

09/22/2022 | 11:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

22nd September, 2022

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001.

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051.

Scrip code: 532343

Scrip code: TVSMOTOR

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Compliance under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We wish to inform you that TVS Motor Company Ltd ("TVS Motor") had obtained the approval of the shareholders through postal ballot on 6th September 2022 to dispose of the entire shareholding held through Sundaram Auto Components Limited (SACL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, in a material step-down subsidiary viz., Sundaram Holding USA Inc., USA (SHUI), to Sundaram-Clayton Limited (SCL), the holding company.

Consequently, SACL has on today i.e., 22nd September 2022 sold its entire stake of 50.05% in SHUI to SCL.

Subsequent to the above, SHUI has ceased as a subsidiary of SACL and also of the Company and consequently SHUI's subsidiaries in USA viz., Green Hills Land holding LLC, Component Equipment Leasing LLC, Sundaram-Clayton USA LLC and Premier Land Holding LLC have also ceased as subsidiaries of the Company.

In this regard, we furnish herewith the disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Annexure).

Kindly acknowledge receipt.

Thanking You,

Yours truly,

For TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

KELLIYA SUBRAMANIAN SRINIVASAN

Digitally signed by KELLIYA SUBRAMANIAN SRINIVASAN Date: 2022.09.22 20:02:41 +05'30'

K S Srinivasan

Company Secretary

Encl: As above

Website : www.tvsmotor.com Email : contactus@tvsmotor.com CIN : L35921TN1992PLC022845

ANNEXURE

S No

Particulars

Details

1.

The amount

and percentage of

the

Amount

turnover

or

revenue

or

income

and

contributed

Consolidated

% against

Particulars

by SHUI

amount

net worth contributed by such unit or

consolidation

(Subsidiary)

(Rs. in Cr)

division of the listed entity during the

(Rs. in Cr)

last financial year

Revenue

52.79

24,388.18

0.22

Profit After

(83.04)

730.88

-

Tax

Net Worth

599.68

4,324.92

13.87

2.

Date on which the agreement for sale

The Board of Directors of SCL and SACL have

has been entered into

approved the transaction at their meeting held

on 29th

July 2022 and 21st

July 2022,

respectively.

3.

The expected date of completion of

22nd September 2022

sale/disposal

4.

Consideration

received

from

such

Rs. 317.01 Cr was received as consideration by

sale/disposal

SACL

5.

Brief details of buyers and whether

SCL, a public Listed Company and the holding

any of the buyers belong to the

company / Promoter, is the buyer.

promoter/

promoter

group/group

companies. If yes, details thereof

6.

Whether the transaction would fall

Yes, the transaction between SCL and SACL will

within related party transactions?

qualify as a related party transaction.

If yes, whether the same is done at

The transfer of shares of SHUI was done at

"arms- length"

"arms - length" based on a valuation report

obtained from a Registered Valuer.

7.

Additionally, in case of a slump sale,

Not Applicable

indicative

disclosures

provided

for

amalgamation/

merger,

shall

be

disclosed by the listed entity with

respect to such slump sale

oOo

Website : www.tvsmotor.com Email : contactus@tvsmotor.com CIN : L35921TN1992PLC022845

Disclaimer

TVS Motor Company Limited published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 15:09:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
11:10aTVS MOTOR : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary
PU
11:01aTVS Motor Company Launches TVS Apache RTR 160 2V With ABS In Bangladesh; The motorcycle..
AQ
09/21TVS Motor Launches New Motorcycle Model in Bangladesh
MT
09/19TVS Motor Launched New Scooter Model in Nepal
MT
09/19TVS Motor Company Launches Tech-Loaded, Powerful TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP in Nepal
CI
09/13TRANSCRIPT : TVS Motor Company Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
09/08TVS Motor Company Launches Two New Motorcycles
MT
09/08TVS Motor Company Limited Launches TVS Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 160 Motorcycle..
CI
09/01TVS Motor Clocks 15% Growth in August Sales
MT
08/24TVS Motor to Acquire 48% Stake in Nkars Mobility Millenials Solution
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 250 B 3 126 M 3 126 M
Net income 2023 14 378 M 180 M 180 M
Net Debt 2023 6 668 M 83,4 M 83,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,2x
Yield 2023 0,58%
Capitalization 506 B 6 332 M 6 332 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
EV / Sales 2024 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 5 161
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TVS Motor Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 067,75
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kunnath Narayanan Radhakrishnan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
K. Gopala Desikan Group Chief Financial Officer
Venu Srinivasan Executive Chairman & Joint Managing Director
K. S. Srinivasan Secretary & Compliance Officer
Thiagarajan Kannan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED70.28%6 344
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED14.81%13 233
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED42.39%12 611
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED12.80%6 938
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.4.17%6 744
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.6.39%5 861