TVS Motor : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary

22nd September, 2022 BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001. Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051. Scrip code: 532343 Scrip code: TVSMOTOR

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Compliance under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We wish to inform you that TVS Motor Company Ltd ("TVS Motor") had obtained the approval of the shareholders through postal ballot on 6th September 2022 to dispose of the entire shareholding held through Sundaram Auto Components Limited (SACL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, in a material step-down subsidiary viz., Sundaram Holding USA Inc., USA (SHUI), to Sundaram-Clayton Limited (SCL), the holding company.

Consequently, SACL has on today i.e., 22nd September 2022 sold its entire stake of 50.05% in SHUI to SCL.

Subsequent to the above, SHUI has ceased as a subsidiary of SACL and also of the Company and consequently SHUI's subsidiaries in USA viz., Green Hills Land holding LLC, Component Equipment Leasing LLC, Sundaram-Clayton USA LLC and Premier Land Holding LLC have also ceased as subsidiaries of the Company.

In this regard, we furnish herewith the disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Annexure).

Kindly acknowledge receipt.

Thanking You,

Yours truly,

For TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED