TVS Motor : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

26th October 2022 BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001. Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051. Scrip code: 532343 Scrip code: TVSMOTOR

Dear Sir(s)/Madam,

Reg : Compliance under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In terms of regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate that a conference call with the M/s. B & K Securities post results will be held on Friday, 4th November 2022 at 4.30 p.m. (IST) to discuss the financial performance of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2022.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully

For TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

K S Srinivasan

Company Secretary

Encl: a/a

Website : www.tvsmotor.com Email : contactus@tvsmotor.com CIN : L35921TN1992PLC022845