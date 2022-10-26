TVS Motor : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

|
26th October 2022
BSE Limited,
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Mumbai 400 001.
Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051.
Scrip code: 532343
Scrip code: TVSMOTOR
Dear Sir(s)/Madam,
Reg : Compliance under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
In terms of regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate that a conference call with the M/s. B & K Securities post results will be held on Friday, 4th November 2022 at 4.30 p.m. (IST) to discuss the financial performance of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2022.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully
For TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
K S Srinivasan
Company Secretary
Website : www.tvsmotor.com Email : contactus@tvsmotor.com CIN : L35921TN1992PLC022845
CONFERENCE CALL INVITE
B&K Securities shall hold
a Conference Call of
TVS Motor Company
to discuss the 2QFY23 Financial performance
on Friday , 4th November 2022 at 16:30 Hrs IST
Management Representatives:
Mr K N Radhakrishnan - Director and Chief Executive Officer
Mr K Gopala Desikan - Chief Financial Officer
You are cordially invited
Diamond Pass Link
https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumb
er=8626073&linkSecurityString=2893741f73
Dial-in Numbers
Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1222 / 7115 8123
International Toll Free:
USA: 1 866 746 2133
UK: 0 808 101 1573
Singapore: 800 101 2045
Hong Kong: 800 964 448
For further information, please contact
Mr. Annamalai Jayaraj
Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd.
+91-99401 89718 / +91-90046 69843
annamalai.jayaraj@bksec.com