    532343   INE494B01023

TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(532343)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-24
1156.55 INR   +0.96%
Tvs Motor : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/20Indian shares seen opening lower, tracking global cues
RE
10/19TVS Motor Company Unveils the TVS Raider with SmartXonnect Technology for the GenZ
CI
TVS Motor : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/26/2022 | 02:48am EDT
26th October 2022

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001.

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051.

Scrip code: 532343

Scrip code: TVSMOTOR

Dear Sir(s)/Madam,

Reg : Compliance under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In terms of regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate that a conference call with the M/s. B & K Securities post results will be held on Friday, 4th November 2022 at 4.30 p.m. (IST) to discuss the financial performance of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2022.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully

For TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

K S Srinivasan

Company Secretary

CIN : L35921TN1992PLC022845

CONFERENCE CALL INVITE

B&K Securities shall hold

a Conference Call of

TVS Motor Company

to discuss the 2QFY23 Financial performance

on Friday , 4th November 2022 at 16:30 Hrs IST

Management Representatives:

Mr K N Radhakrishnan - Director and Chief Executive Officer

Mr K Gopala Desikan - Chief Financial Officer

You are cordially invited

Diamond Pass Link

https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumb

er=8626073&linkSecurityString=2893741f73

Dial-in Numbers

Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1222 / 7115 8123

International Toll Free:

USA: 1 866 746 2133

UK: 0 808 101 1573

Singapore: 800 101 2045

Hong Kong: 800 964 448

For further information, please contact

Mr. Annamalai Jayaraj

Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd.

+91-99401 89718 / +91-90046 69843

annamalai.jayaraj@bksec.com

Disclaimer

TVS Motor Company Limited published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 06:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
