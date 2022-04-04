Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. TVS Motor Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532343   INE494B01023

TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(532343)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  03-31
628.85 INR   +0.51%
07:17aTVS MOTOR : registers sales of 307,954 units in March 2022
PU
01:07aTVS Motor Acquires 70% Stake in British E-Bikes Company
MT
04/03Sandhar Technologies Acquires TVS Motors' Machining Business
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TVS Motor : registers sales of 307,954 units in March 2022

04/04/2022 | 07:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hosur , 04 Apr 2022

TVS Motor Company registers sales of 307,954 units in March 2022

TVS Motor Company registers sales of 307,954 units in March 2022

Hosur, April 01, 2022: TVS Motor Company registers sales of 307,954 units in March 2022 as against sales of 322,643 units in the month of March 2021.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 292,918 units in March 2022 as against sales of 307,397 units in March 2021. Domestic two-wheeler sales registered sales of 196,956 units in March 2022 as against sales of 202,155 units in March 2021.

Motorcycle registered sales grew from 157,254 units in March 2021 to 160,522 units in March 2022. Scooter sales of the Company registered 94,747 units in March 2022 as against sales of 104,513 units in March 2021.

The shortage in supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers. We are cautiously optimistic that the supply of semiconductors will improve in the coming months.


International Business

The Company's total exports registered sales of 109,724 units in the month of March 2022 as against sales of 119,382 units in March 2021. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 95,962 units in March 2022 as against sales of 105,242 units in March 2021.


Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 15,036 units in March 2022 as against sales of 15,246 units in March 2021.

Fourth Quarter Sales Performance FY 2021-22:

During the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021-22, two-wheeler of the company registered sales of 8.15 Lakh units of sales as against 8.87 Lakh units registered in the fourth quarter of financial year 2020-21.Three-wheeler sales grew from 40,965 units in the fourth quarter of financial year 2020-21 to 41,774 units in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021-22.


About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Mobility with a focus on sustainability. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.


For more information, please contact:

Varghese M Thomas: vm.thomas@tvsmotor.com

KS Harini: ks.harini@tvsmotor.com

****

Disclaimer

TVS Motor Company Limited published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 11:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
07:17aTVS MOTOR : registers sales of 307,954 units in March 2022
PU
01:07aTVS Motor Acquires 70% Stake in British E-Bikes Company
MT
04/03Sandhar Technologies Acquires TVS Motors' Machining Business
MT
04/03TVS Motor Posts Decline in Total Sales in March as Semiconductor Shortage Bites
MT
04/01TVS Motor Company Limited Reports Sales Results for the Month of March and Fourth Quart..
CI
03/25TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/20TOSHIHIRO SUZUKI : Japan's Suzuki to invest $1.4 billion for EVs at India factory
RE
03/18TVS Motor Declares Interim Dividend for Fiscal 2022
MT
03/18TVS MOTOR : Dividend
PU
03/18TVS Motor Company Limited Declares Interim Dividend for the Year Ending March 31, 2022,..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 209 B 2 748 M 2 748 M
Net income 2022 9 358 M 123 M 123 M
Net Debt 2022 12 762 M 168 M 168 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,9x
Yield 2022 0,75%
Capitalization 299 B 3 932 M 3 932 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 5 035
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TVS Motor Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 628,85
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kunnath Narayanan Radhakrishnan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
K. Gopala Desikan Group Chief Financial Officer
Venu Srinivasan Executive Chairman & Joint Managing Director
K. S. Srinivasan Secretary & Compliance Officer
Thiagarajan Kannan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED0.29%3 932
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.30%14 243
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED-4.14%8 934
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.36%7 742
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED-8.92%5 896
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.2.84%5 881