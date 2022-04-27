TVS Srichakra : Appointment

TVS "-YE UNDGN/P

REF :TSL:SEC:2022/123

BSE Limited

P J Towers Dalal Street Fort

Mumbai 400 001

Scrip Code : 509243

Dear Sir/Madam,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., 5th .Floor

Exchange Plaza Sandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051

April 26, 2022

Scrip Code : TVSSRICHAK

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 6 , 30 and all other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations)

Pursuant to Regulation 6, 30 and all other applicable regulations of SEBI LODR Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Tuesday 26th April, 2022 re-designated and appointed Mr. V . R. Venkatakrishnan as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

The details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are given below.

Reason for change viz appointment, resignation, removal, death or otherwise

Date of appointment & term of appointmentBrief profile (in case of appointment)Disclosure of relationships between Directors (in case of appointment of a director)

Mr. Venkatakrishnan has been re-designated and appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

Appointed at the Board meeting held on Tuesday, 26th April 2022 as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 1st March, 2022

Mr. Venkatakrishnan is a B.Com. , LLB and is a qualified Company Secretary and an Associate Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). He is having experience of over 25 years in the field of Secretarial, Legal and Compliances.

Presently, he is working as Deputy Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company and is taking care of Secretarial, Legal and Stock Exchange Compliances.

Not Applicable

You are requested to take on record the above information and the same will be made available on the website of the Company.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For TVS SRICHAKRA LIMITED

Shobhana Ramachandhran Managing Director

TVS Srichakra Limited

CIN: L25111TN1982PLC00941 4

Regd. Office: TVS Building, 7- 8 West Veli Street, Madurai 625 001 .

Tel: + 91 0452 2356400. Fax: + 91 0452 2443466 I Website: www.tvseurogrip .com Ma nufacturing Unit: Vellaripatti, Melur Taluk, Madurai - 625 122. Tel: +91 452 2443300