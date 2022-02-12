Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. TVS Srichakra Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    509243   INE421C01016

TVS SRICHAKRA LIMITED

(509243)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/11
2047.1 INR   -0.87%
03:52aTVS SRICHAKRA : Financial Results Updates
PU
01/28TVS SRICHAKRA : Resignation
PU
01/28TVS Srichakra Limited Announces Resignation of Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran as Independent Director
CI
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TVS Srichakra : Financial Results Updates

02/12/2022 | 03:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PKF SRIDHAR & SANTHANAM LLP

Chartered Accountants

Independent Auditor's Review Report on review of Interim standalone financial results

To the Board of Directors of TVS Srichakra Limited

  1. We have reviewed the accompanying statement of unaudited standalone financial results ("the Statement") of TVS Srichakra Limited ("the Company"), for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2021, being submitted by the company pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (''Listing Obligations'').
    Management's Responsibility
  2. This Statement which is the responsibility of the Company's Management and approved by the Board of Directors, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("Ind AS 34"), prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.
    Auditor's Responsibility
  3. Our responsibility is to issue a report on the Statement based on our review.
    We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagement (SRE) 2410 'Review of Interim Financial Information performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity', issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. This standard requires that we plan and perform the review to obtain moderate assurance as to whether the Statement is free of material misstatement. A review is limited primarily to inquiries of Company personnel and analytical procedures applied to financial data and thus provides less assurance than an audit. We have not performed an audit and accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
    Conclusion:
  4. Based on our review conducted as stated above, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Statement prepared in accordance with the aforesaid Indian Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of Regulation 33 of the Listing Obligations, including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement.
    For PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP Chartered Accountants
    Firm's Registration No. 003990S/S200018
    T V Balasubramanian Partner Membership No. 027251 Place: Chennai
    Date: 12th February 2022
    UDIN: 22027251ABNKDQ2292

91/92, VII Floor, Dr.Radhakrishnan Road, Mylapore, Chennai- 600004, India

Tel: +91 44 28112985 - 88 Fax: +91 44 28112989 Email: sands@pkfindia.in Web: www.pkfindia.in

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TVS Srichakra Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2022 08:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TVS SRICHAKRA LIMITED
03:52aTVS SRICHAKRA : Financial Results Updates
PU
01/28TVS SRICHAKRA : Resignation
PU
01/28TVS Srichakra Limited Announces Resignation of Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran as Independent..
CI
2021Tvs Srichakra Limited Approves Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021TVS SRICHAKRA LIMITED(BSE : 509243) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021TVS Srichakra Limited Appoints V R Venkatakrishnan as Compliance Officer
CI
2021TVS Srichakra Limited Announces Resignation of P. Srinivasan, Company Secretary and Com..
CI
2021TVS Srichakra Limited Approves Dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year Ended M..
CI
2021TVS SRICHAKRA : Enters Indonesian Market With Tire Portfolio
MT
2021TVS Srichakra Limited Recommends Dividend for the Year Ended 31 March 2021, Payable on ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 22 257 M 295 M 295 M
Net income 2022 533 M 7,08 M 7,08 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 675 M 208 M 208 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 740
Free-Float 9,48%
Chart TVS SRICHAKRA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TVS Srichakra Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TVS SRICHAKRA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 047,10 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shobhana Ramachandhran Managing Director & Executive Director
Balasubramanian Rajagopalan Chief Financial Officer
V. R. Venkatakrishnan Compliance Officer
M. S. Viraraghavan Independent Non-Executive Director
H. Janardana Iyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TVS SRICHAKRA LIMITED3.58%208
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-1.57%6 857
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.-22.54%6 014
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-6.14%5 588
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-0.97%4 160
MRF LIMITED-6.86%3 843