Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. TWC Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWC   CA87310A1093

TWC ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(TWC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:23:19 2023-03-02 pm EST
17.50 CAD    0.00%
05:34pTWC Enterprises Brief: Q4 Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.17 Vs 2.52 a Year Ago
MT
05:30pTWC Enterprises Limited Announces 2022 Year End Results and Eligible Dividend
GL
05:29pTWC Enterprises Limited Announces 2022 Year End Results and Eligible Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TWC Enterprises Limited Announces 2022 Year End Results and Eligible Dividend

03/02/2023 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KING CITY, Ontario, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(in thousands of dollars except per share amounts)
Three months endedYear ended
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Net earnings4,24561,96318,666
89,647
Basic and diluted earnings per share0.172.520.763.64


Operating Data

 Three months endedYear ended
 December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members  15,41715,545
Championship rounds – Canada150,000198,0001,177,0001,191,000
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – Canada  37.539.5
18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses – Canada  2.02.0
Championship rounds – U.S.70,00068,000269,000261,000
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – U.S.  8.08.0


The following is an analysis of net earnings:

  Year EndedYear Ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2022December 31, 2021
Operating revenue $ 186,512 $174,013 
Direct operating expenses (1)  137,936  121,601 
Net operating income (1)  48,576  52,412 
Amortization of membership fees  4,294  4,404 
Depreciation and amortization  (17,856) (19,440)
Interest, net and investment income  806  (1,204)
Other items  (7,998) 74,763 
Income taxes  (9,156) (21,288)
Net earnings $ 18,666 $89,647 


The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:

  Year EndedYear Ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2022December 31, 2021
Net operating income (loss) by segment   
Canadian golf club operations $ 48,521 $54,660 
US golf club operations   
(2022 - US $2,940,000; 2021 - US $1,854,000)  3,742  2,354 
Corporate and other - including Highland Gate  (3,687) (4,602)
Net operating income (1)  $ 48,576 $52,412 


Operating revenue is calculated as follows:

  Year EndedYear Ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2022December 31, 2021
Annual dues $ 68,105 $62,460 
Golf  44,594  45,599 
Corporate events  7,850  3,542 
Food and beverage  31,057  19,400 
Merchandise  13,547  11,647 
Real estate sales  15,811  26,572 
Rooms and other  5,548  4,793 
  $ 186,512 $174,013 
    


Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:

  Year EndedYear Ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2022December 31, 2021
Operating cost of sales $ 18,686 $14,543 
Real estate cost of sales  16,394  28,338 
Labour and employee benefits  60,927  44,387 
Utilities  7,707  5,908 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,616  4,574 
Property taxes  3,116  2,251 
Repairs and maintenance  5,150  4,051 
Insurance  3,650  3,103 
Turf operating expenses  4,312  3,953 
Fuel and oil  1,746  1,233 
Other operating expenses  10,632  9,260 
Direct Operating Expenses (1) $ 137,936 $121,601 

 (1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures on following page

2022 Consolidated Highlights

Operating revenue increased 7.2% to $186,512,000 in 2022 from $174,013,000 in 2021 due to less COVID-19 operating restrictions in 2022, allowing the Company to operate on a more normal pace. Canadian annual dues revenue increased to $61,521,000 in 2022 from $56,508,000 in 2021 due to an increase in members. This was offset by the fact that ClubLink did not operate the 36 hole Bond Head leased property in 2022.

Direct operating expenses increased 13.4% to $137,936,000 in 2022 from $121,601,000 in 2021 due to the fact that certain activities were reduced in 2021 due to lockdowns and restrictions. Revenue has been more normalized in 2022 and so have expenses. Higher than normal inflation is also impacting most expense categories.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment decreased 11.2% to $48,521,000 in 2022 from $54,660,000 in 2021 as a result of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy received in 2021.

Interest, net and investment income changed to income of $806,000 in 2022 from an expense of $1,204,000 in 2021 due to a decrease in borrowings and an increase in distributions from the Company’s investment in Automotive Properties REIT. The Company paid off several non-revolving mortgages in advance of their due dates resulting in an expense of $2,604,000 which includes prepayment penalties and other costs.

Other items consist of the following loss (income) items:

  Year EndedYear Ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2022December 31, 2021
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment$ 376 $40,304 
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment in marketable securities (15,754) 30,360 
Gain on real estate fund investments  6,356  9,311 
Insurance proceeds  580  3,812 
Equity income from investments in joint ventures 457  1,270 
Foreign exchange gain (loss)  247  (207)
Glen Abbey redevelopment charge  -  (9,785)
Other  (260) (302)
Other items $ (7,998)$74,763 


On October 8, 2021, the Company sold Heron Bay Golf Club in Florida for net proceeds of $40,235,000 (US$31,736,000). A gain of $39,425,000 (US$31,661,000) was recorded on this sale. This represents the vast majority of the total gain on property, plant and equipment recorded for 2021.

At December 31, 2022, the Company recorded unrealized losses of $15,754,000 on its investment in marketable securities (December 31, 2021 - gain of $30,360,000). This loss is attributable to the fair market value adjustments of the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT. The Company also recorded gains of $6,356,000 (December 31, 2021 - $9,311,000) on real estate fund investments in relation to Florida and southeastern US real estate.

The exchange rate used for translating US denominated assets has changed from 1.2678 at December 31, 2021 to 1.3544 at December 31, 2022. This has resulted in a foreign exchange gain of $247,000 in 2022 on the translation of the Company’s US denominated financial instruments.

Net earnings decreased to $18,666,000 in 2022 from $89,647,000 in 2021 due to the change in other items as described above. Basic and diluted earnings per share decreased to 76 cents per share in 2022, compared to $3.64 in 2021.

Non-IFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company’s operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company’s business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Net operating income = operating revenue – direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit’s ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.
Eligible Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible dividend of 5 cents per common share to be paid on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as at March 15, 2023.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 45.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 2.0 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including two managed properties) at 35 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Tamlin
Chief Financial Officer
15675 Dufferin Street
King City, Ontario L7B 1K5
Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488
atamlin@clublink.ca

Managements discussion and analysis, financial statements and other disclosure information relating to the Company is available through SEDAR and at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.twcenterprises.ca


All news about TWC ENTERPRISES LIMITED
05:34pTWC Enterprises Brief: Q4 Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.1..
MT
05:30pTWC Enterprises Limited Announces 2022 Year End Results and Eligible Dividend
GL
05:29pTWC Enterprises Limited Announces 2022 Year End Results and Eligible Dividend
AQ
2022TWC ENTERPRISES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Tranche Update on TWC Enterprises Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on September ..
CI
2022Tranche Update on TWC Enterprises Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on September ..
CI
2022TWC Enterprises Q3 Net Earnings Down YOY
MT
2022TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Eligible Dividend
GL
2022TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Eligible Dividend
GL
2022TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on December 15, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 178 M 131 M 131 M
Net income 2021 89,9 M 66,1 M 66,1 M
Net cash 2021 84,9 M 62,4 M 62,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,88x
Yield 2021 0,45%
Capitalization 430 M 316 M 316 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,01x
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 550
Free-Float 16,9%
Chart TWC ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TWC Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWC ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuldip Rai Sahi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Tamlin Chief Financial Officer
John A. Finlayson Chief Operating Officer-Canadian Golf Operations
Samuel J. B. Pollock Independent Director
Donald W. Turple Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TWC ENTERPRISES LIMITED0.00%316
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.25.24%96 091
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.13.26%52 274
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED9.68%24 213
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.21.19%16 279
VAIL RESORTS, INC.-1.33%9 484