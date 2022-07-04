Twenty Seven : 3 x Final Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
Twenty Seven Co. Limited
ABN
48 119 978 013
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Timothy John Armstrong
Date of last notice
6 August 2019
Date that director ceased to be director
1 July 2022
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Not applicable
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note:
ameProvide of holderdetails of &the naturecircumstances of interestgiving rise to the relevant interest
TJA Assets Pty Ltd (Timothy John Armstrong is the sole Director and Shareholder of TJA Assets Pty Ltd)
Number & class of securities
6,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Not Applicable
Nature of interest
Not Applicable
Name of registered holder
Not Applicable
(if issued securities)
No. and class of securities to which
Not Applicable
interest relates
Name of entity
Twenty Seven Co. Limited
ABN
48 119 978 013
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Mark Langley Burchnall
Date of last notice
10 May 2021
Date that director ceased to be director
1 July 2022
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Not applicable
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note:
ameProvide of holderdetails of &the naturecircumstances of interestgiving rise to the relevant interest
Storm Enterprises Pty Ltd (Mr
Burchnall is a 12.5% shareholder in
Storm Enterprises Pty Ltd)
Number & class of securities
a) 7,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares b) 750,000 listed options, exercisable at
$0.009 each and expiring on 31 October 2023
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Not Applicable
Nature of interest
Not Applicable
Name of registered holder
Not Applicable
(if issued securities)
No. and class of securities to which
Not Applicable
interest relates
Name of entity
Twenty Seven Co. Limited
ABN
48 119 978 013
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Rohan Dalziell
Date of last notice
9 September 2021
Date that director ceased to be director
1 July 2022
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Not applicable
