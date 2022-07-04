Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Twenty Seven Co. Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSC   AU0000020281

TWENTY SEVEN CO. LIMITED

(TSC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:18 2022-07-03 pm EDT
0.003000 AUD    0.00%
05:33aTWENTY SEVEN : 3 x Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
05:33aTWENTY SEVEN : 3 x Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
07/01Twenty Seven Co. Limited Announces Changes to Board
CI
Twenty Seven : 3 x Initial Director's Interest Notice

07/04/2022 | 05:33am EDT
Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3X

Rule 3.19A.1

For personal use only

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Twenty Seven Co. Limited

ABN

48 119 978 013

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as

agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

David Argyle

Date of appointment

1 July 2022

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 1

11/3/2002

For personal use only

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of Number & class of Securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

interest

to the relevant interest.

Nil

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

Not applicable

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 2

Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3X

Rule 3.19A.1

For personal use only

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Twenty Seven Co. Limited

ABN

48 119 978 013

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as

agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mark Victor Caruso

Date of appointment

1 July 2022

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 1

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of

Note:interestProvide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

REGIONAL MANAGEMENT PTY LTD

Number & class of Securities

31,820,000 ORD

For personal use only

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

Not applicable

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 2

Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3X

Rule 3.19A.1

For personal use only

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Twenty Seven Co. Limited

ABN

48 119 978 013

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as

agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Robert Hartley Downey

Date of appointment

1 July 2022

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 1

11/3/2002

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Twenty Seven Co. Limited published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 09:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,02 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -3,39 M -2,30 M -2,30 M
Net cash 2021 3,09 M 2,10 M 2,10 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,34x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,98 M 5,41 M 5,41 M
EV / Sales 2020 72,1x
EV / Sales 2021 433x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 63,5%
Managers and Directors
Amy Fink Chief Financial Officer
Rohan J. Dalziell Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Langley Burchnall Non-Executive Director
Tim Armstrong Non-Executive Director
Dale Hanna Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TWENTY SEVEN CO. LIMITED-40.00%5
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.37%48 745
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-5.36%31 296
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-10.78%21 572
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-35.27%20 787
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-14.55%16 221