Twenty Seven : 3 x Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Name of entity
Twenty Seven Co. Limited
ABN
48 119 978 013
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as
agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
David Argyle
Date of appointment
1 July 2022
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Nil
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of Number & class of Securities
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise
interest
to the relevant interest.
Nil
Nil
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Not applicable
Name of registered holder
Not applicable
(if issued securities)
No. and class of securities to which
Not applicable
interest relates
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Name of entity
Twenty Seven Co. Limited
ABN
48 119 978 013
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as
agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mark Victor Caruso
Date of appointment
1 July 2022
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Nil
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of
Note:
interestProvide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
REGIONAL MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
Number & class of Securities
31,820,000 ORD
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Not applicable
Name of registered holder
Not applicable
(if issued securities)
No. and class of securities to which
Not applicable
interest relates
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Name of entity
Twenty Seven Co. Limited
ABN
48 119 978 013
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as
agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Robert Hartley Downey
Date of appointment
1 July 2022
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Nil
