Twenty Seven : Auger drilling completed at Yarbu Gold Project, WA

29 March 2022

Completion of follow-up auger drilling at

Yarbu Gold Project, WA

HIGHLIGHTS:

• The auger drilling program at Yarbu is now complete - on time and on budget - which was designed to infill 2021 gold-in-soil results previously announced by TSC 1

• 335 holes drilled for 348 samples in and around the highest priority anomalies defined to date including a large 1.9km by 1.4km anomaly with up to 164ppb gold in soil

• Targets included previously identified anomalous zones (>20ppb gold) with coincidental lead ± zinc anomalisms

• Previous anomalies highlight the complex structural setting within the Yarbu tenements - The broader Yarbu project area remains largely underexplored

• Yarbu is located in a highly prospective location along the Marda-Diemals greenstone belt, adjacent to Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) Marda Gold Project

Commenting on the completion of auger drilling at Yarbu, CEO Simon Phillips said:

"We are pleased to have completed this follow-up auger program at Yarbu, on time and within budget. With gold mineralisation already confirmed across three broad areas within the project area, we are looking forward to receiving the outcomes from this program before we refine our deeper drilling targets which we aim to test later this year. We have a busy pipeline of activity planned for the coming months and we look forward to updating the market in due course."

Twenty Seven Co. Limited (ASX: TSC) ("TSC" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the follow-up auger drilling program at the Company's 100% owned Yarbu Gold Project, located approximately 160km NE of Southern Cross and 90km NW of TSC 's Mt Dimer Gold-Silver Project, has been completed, on time and on budget.

Yarbu Auger Drilling Program Summary

The program comprised 335 vertical drill holes to test and infill bedrock geochemical signatures identified from previous auger drilling reported by TSC in April 20211. Drilling utilised a low environmental impact Landcruiser mounted auger drilling rig (see Figure 1 below) with samples taken from an average depth of approximately 1.5m. All samples will be dispatched to Lab West in Perth and will be assayed using their low-level UltraFine fraction technique which delivers highly sensitive analysis of gold and multi-elements in the ultrafine (<2µm) fraction of soil samples. The Board anticipates receiving the full assays by late May 2022, with longer than usual wait times due to the unprecedented backlog at all labs in WA currently.

Figure 1: RTP_Pseudo and RTP2VD magnetic maps showing tenements, regional gold prospects and 2021 and 2022 auger sample point locations

Figure 2: RTP_Pseudo and RTP2VD magnetic maps with the gold-in-soil heat map as well as the 3 anomalous areas.

Near-Term Exploration Plans:

The following work programs are currently underway and/or planned for TSC's WA and NSW projects:

 Yarbu: Analyse pending assay results from auger drilling and identify areas of mineralisation/ anomalism for follow-up exploration and drilling activity.

 NSW portfolio: Undertake soil and rock chip sampling program over the northern end of Perseus, Southern end of Trident and Eastern side of Midas.

 Mt Dimer: All options currently being assessed by TSC.

 Rover Gold: Awaiting final multi element and 1m Au results before refining next phase of exploration.

Figure 4: Yarbu tenement location in relation to the Marda Greenstone belt - Southern Cross and Mt Dimer

References

1.

ASX: TSC: 16 April 2021, Gold in soil Anomalies Identified at Yarbu Project

