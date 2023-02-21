Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TFIF   GG00B90J5Z95

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(TFIF)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:30:10 2023-02-21 am EST
101.25 GBX   +0.25%
06:18aTwentyFour Income Fund - Block Listing Application
PR
02/15TwentyFour Income Fund - Issue of Shares
PR
02/15TwentyFour Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary January 2023
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TwentyFour Income Fund - Block Listing Application

02/21/2023 | 06:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

21 February 2023

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (“TFIF” or the “Company”)

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128)

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Block Listing Application

TwentyFour Income Fund (“TFIF”) announces that application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 50,000,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market.

Ordinary shares issued under the block listing will be used to satisfy investor demand that cannot otherwise be met from the secondary market.  Proceeds raised from issuance of ordinary shares under the block listing will be invested in accordance with TFIF's investment policy.

Admission is expected to become effective on 22 February 2023. When issued, the shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued ordinary shares of TFIF.

For further information, please contact:

TwentyFour Asset Management LLP +44 (0)20 7015 8900
John Magrath

Numis Securities Limited +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
Matt Goss


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
06:18aTwentyFour Income Fund - Block Listing Application
PR
02/15TwentyFour Income Fund - Issue of Shares
PR
02/15TwentyFour Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary January 2023
PR
02/14TwentyFour Income Fund - Issue of Shares
PR
02/10TwentyFour Income Fund - Issue of Shares
PR
02/02TwentyFour Income Fund - Issue of Equity
PR
02/01TwentyFour Income Fund - Issue of Equity
PR
01/30UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/27UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/27TwentyFour Income Fund - Issue of Shares
PR
More news