TwentyFour Income Fund - Block Listing Application

21 February 2023

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (“TFIF” or the “Company”)

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128)

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Block Listing Application

TwentyFour Income Fund (“TFIF”) announces that application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 50,000,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market.

Ordinary shares issued under the block listing will be used to satisfy investor demand that cannot otherwise be met from the secondary market. Proceeds raised from issuance of ordinary shares under the block listing will be invested in accordance with TFIF's investment policy.

Admission is expected to become effective on 22 February 2023. When issued, the shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued ordinary shares of TFIF.

For further information, please contact:

TwentyFour Asset Management LLP +44 (0)20 7015 8900

John Magrath

Numis Securities Limited +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

Matt Goss