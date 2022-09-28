Advanced search
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(TFIF)
TwentyFour Income Fund - Issue of Shares

09/28/2022 | 12:43pm EDT
28 September 2022

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

("TFIF" or the “Company")
 

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LSE: TFIF) is pleased to announce that, to satisfy market demand and to raise money for investment in accordance with the Company’s investment policy, 1,000,000 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company were issued today at a price of 1.0545 pence per share (the “New Shares”) under its block listing facility, raising £1,054,500 (before costs and expenses).

Following the issue, the Company’s issued share capital will comprise 509,514,809 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website http://www.twentyfouram.com/funds-and-services/twentyfour-income-fund or please contact:
 

TwentyFour Asset Management +44 (0)20 7015 8900
John Magrath
Alistair Wilson

Numis Securities Limited    +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
Nathan Brown


