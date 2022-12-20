Advanced search
TwentyFour Income Fund - Issue of Shares

12/20/2022
20 December 2022

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

("TFIF" or the “Company")
 

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LSE: TFIF) is pleased to announce that, to satisfy market demand and to raise money for investment in accordance with the Company’s investment policy, 1,000,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company were today issued from its holding in Treasury at a price of 98.24 pence per share raising £982,400 (before costs and expenses).

Following the issue, the Company will hold 17,900,000 ordinary shares in Treasury and the issued share capital will comprise 696,736,661 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website http://www.twentyfouram.com/funds-and-services/twentyfour-income-fund or please contact:

TwentyFour Asset Management +44 (0)20 7015 8900
John Magrath
Alistair Wilson

Numis Securities Limited    +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
Nathan Brown


© PRNewswire 2022
