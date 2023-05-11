Advanced search
    TFIF   GG00B90J5Z95

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(TFIF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:30 2023-05-11 am EDT
101.00 GBX    0.00%
Summary 
Summary

TwentyFour Income Fund - Issue of Shares

05/11/2023 | 11:48am EDT
11 May 2023

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

("TFIF" or the “Company")
 

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LSE: TFIF) is pleased to announce that, to satisfy market demand and to raise money for investment in accordance with the Company’s investment policy, 1,000,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company were today issued at a price of 100.75 pence per share under its blocklisting facility, raising £1,007,500 (before costs and expenses).

Following the issue, the Company’s issued share capital will comprise 736,836,661 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website http://www.twentyfouram.com/funds-and-services/twentyfour-income-fund or please contact:

 

TwentyFour Asset Management +44 (0)20 7015 8900

John Magrath

Alistair Wilson

 

Numis Securities Limited    +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

Nathan Brown

 

 

 

 

 

 



© PRNewswire 2023
