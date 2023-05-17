Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TFIF   GG00B90J5Z95

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(TFIF)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30:00 2023-05-17 am EDT
101.20 GBX    0.00%
11:06aTwentyFour Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - April 2023
PR
05/16TwentyFour Income Fund - Investor Update Presentation
PR
05/11TwentyFour Income Fund - Issue of Shares
PR
TwentyFour Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - April 2023

05/17/2023 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

28/04/2023

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of April 2023. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

www.twentyfourincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown   +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan                

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath     +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson   



TwentyFour Income Fund Commentary April 2023

TwentyFour Income Fund Factsheet March 2023

