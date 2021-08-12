Log in
TwentyFour Income Fund : Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - July 2021

08/12/2021 | 07:00am EDT
30/07/2020

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of July 2021. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

www.twentyfourincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown   +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan               

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath    +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson  


© PRNewswire 2021
