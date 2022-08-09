Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TFIF   GG00B90J5Z95

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(TFIF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-09 am EDT
104.00 GBX   +0.97%
12:42pTwentyFour Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - July 2022
PR
07/25TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : Prospectus Supplement
PU
07/25TwentyFour Income Fund - Supplementary Prospectus
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TwentyFour Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - July 2022

08/09/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

31/07/2022

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of July 2022. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

www.twentyfourincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown   +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan                

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath     +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson   


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
12:42pTwentyFour Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - July 2022
PR
07/25TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : Prospectus Supplement
PU
07/25TwentyFour Income Fund - Supplementary Prospectus
PR
07/14TwentyFour Income Fund - Dividend Announcement
PR
07/14TwentyFour Income Fund Limited Declares Cash Dividend for the Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
CI
07/13TwentyFour Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - June 2022
PR
07/13Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Director Declaration - LR 9.6.14 R
AQ
07/12TwentyFour Income Fund - Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements
PR
07/12TwentyFour Income Fund - Non-Executive Director Appointment
PR
07/12TwentyFour Income Fund Limited Announces Appointment of Bronwyn Curtis as an Independen..
CI
More news