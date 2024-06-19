TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company operates through investments in Asset Backed Securities segment. The Companyâs investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns principally through income distributions. Its investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom and European Asset Backed Securities. No more than 20 % of the portfolio value will be backed by collateral in any single country. No more than 10 % of the Portfolio value will be exposed to any single Asset Backed Security or issuer of Asset Backed Securities, but provided that where more than 5% of the portfolio value is exposed to a single Asset Backed Security, these Asset Backed Securities in respect of which more than 5 % of the Portfolio value is exposed, may not, in aggregate, make up more than 40 % of the total Portfolio value of the Company. Institutional Services Limited is its alternative investment fund manager.

Sector Closed End Funds