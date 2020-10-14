Log in
TwentyFour Income Fund : Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - September 2020

10/14/2020 | 09:33am EDT

30/09/2020

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of September 2020. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

www.twentyfourincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown   +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan                

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath     +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson   

