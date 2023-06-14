Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TFIF   GG00B90J5Z95

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(TFIF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:08 2023-06-13 am EDT
101.60 GBX   +0.20%
02:01aTwentyFour Income Fund - TwentyFour Update
PR
06/05TwentyFour Income Fund - Holding(s) in Company
PR
06/01TwentyFour Income Fund - Issue of Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TwentyFour Income Fund - TwentyFour Update

06/14/2023 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

13 June 2023

 

 

 

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

 

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

 

 

 

Re: TwentyFour Update

 

 

TwentyFour Update

 

The Portfolio Manager of the Company, TwentyFour Asset Management ("TwentyFour" or "the firm"), can announce that Rob Ford and Gary Kirk will be retiring from the partnership in September, and transitioning to advisory roles at the firm.

 

Having helped co-found the business in 2008, they have been in discussion with the other partners for some time about stepping back from their day-to-day roles.

 

During his time at the firm, Rob has co-managed a number of TwentyFour's ABS product lines, most recently UK Mortgages Ltd which was launched in 2016 and subsequently merged into the TwentyFour Income Fund last year, and is now managed by the wider 10 person ABS team led by Douglas Charleston and Aza Teeuwen.

 

Gary has been co-managing the Multi Sector Bond investment team, including the TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund, since it was launched in 2009, and it has subsequently grown to 5 partners (including Gary) and 10 further investment professionals.

 

Rob and Gary will step off TwentyFour's Investment Committee, which sets the top-down macro risk appetite for the firm, but the remaining 10 members have an average industry experience of 20 years and tenure at the firm of 12 years.

 

Ben Hayward, CEO of TwentyFour, said "I would personally like to thank Rob and Gary for their contribution to the growth and success of the firm. They have both embodied the character of TwentyFour from the start, bringing market expertise, seeking to deliver the best outcomes for our strategies, and keen to impart their knowledge to our growing investment teams as well as clear communication to our investors."

 

Bronwyn Curtis, Chair of the TwentyFour Income Fund, said "the Board would like to thank Rob for his contribution to TFIF, in particular his role in the merger with UK Mortgages Ltd last year".

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Numis Securities Limited:

 

Nathan Brown             +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

Hugh Jonathan

 

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

 

John Magrath              +44 (0)20 7015 8900

 

Alistair Wilson

 

 



© PRNewswire 2023
All news about TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
02:01aTwentyFour Income Fund - TwentyFour Update
PR
06/05TwentyFour Income Fund - Holding(s) in Company
PR
06/01TwentyFour Income Fund - Issue of Shares
PR
06/01TwentyFour Income Fund - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05/31TwentyFour Income Fund - Issue of Shares
PR
05/25TwentyFour Income Fund - Issue of Shares
PR
05/18TwentyFour Income Fund - Issue of Shares
PR
05/17Twentyfour Income Fund - Correction : Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - April 2023
PR
05/17TwentyFour Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - April 2023
PR
05/16TwentyFour Income Fund - Investor Update Presentation
PR
More news
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer