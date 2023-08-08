Date:  8 August 2023

Company: TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

Subject:  Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI:   549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a)

Name

Sharon Parr

b)

Position / status

Non-Executive Director and PDMR of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares 

GG00BJVDZ946

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.75

24,004

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

 

 

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

08/08/2023

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

 

Following these acquisitions, Ms Parr's total holding will be 98,004 shares in the Company.

 

Enquiries
Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL  +44 (0)1481 745001