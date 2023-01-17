Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMIF   GG00BJVDZ946

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(SMIF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:09:49 2023-01-17 am EST
76.16 GBX   +0.47%
06:09aTwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
01/16TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issue of Equity
PR
01/16TwentyFour Select Monthly annual net asset value drops 25%
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Director/PDMR Shareholding

01/17/2023 | 06:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date:               17 January 2023
Company:       TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
Subject:           Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI:                  549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Sharon Parr
b) Position / status Non-Executive Director and PDMR of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares 
GG00BJVDZ946
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.75733 40,000
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e) Date of the transaction 16/01/2023
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange
g) Currency GBP – British Pound

Following these acquisitions, Mrs Parr’s total holding will be 40,000 shares in the Company.

Enquiries
Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

+44 (0)1481 745001


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
06:09aTwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
01/16TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issue of Equity
PR
01/16TwentyFour Select Monthly annual net asset value drops 25%
AN
01/16TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Annual Financial Report
PR
01/13TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - December 2022
PR
01/12TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend Announcement
PR
01/12TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Declares Monthly Dividend for the Financi..
CI
01/05Twentyfour Select Monthly Income Fun : Tender Results
PR
01/04TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issue of Equity
PR
01/03Twentyfour Select Monthly Income Fun : High starting yields to boost IG demand
PU
More news