    SMIF   GG00BJVDZ946

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(SMIF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:31 2022-11-01 am EDT
71.93 GBX   +1.88%
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Directorate Change

11/01/2022 | 05:25am EDT
1 November 2022

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(the “Company”)

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Directorate Change
1 November 2022

As part of its succession planning process, the Company announces the appointment of Sharon Parr as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 November 2022.

In 2003, Mrs Parr completed a private equity backed MBO of the trust and fund administration division of Deloitte and Touche, called Walbrook, selling it to Barclays Wealth in 2007. As a Managing Director of Barclays, she ultimately became global head of their trust and fund administration businesses, comprising over 450 staff in 10 countries. She stepped down from her executive roles in 2011 to focus on other areas and interests but has maintained directorships in several companies.

Mrs Parr is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, and is a resident of Guernsey.

There are no disclosures to be made in respect of LR 9.6.13 (2-6). All of Mrs Parr’s current directorships in publicly quoted companies and in the past five years are noted below as required by LR 9.6.13 (1).

Directorships current

  • JZ Capital Partners Limited

Directorships in previous 5 years

  • Acorn Income Fund Limited
  • NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Hugh Jonathan                 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Nathan Brown        

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath                   +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson


© PRNewswire 2022
