Date:  19 December 2023

Company: Twenty Four Select Monthly Income Fund

Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI:   549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

19 December 2023

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a)

Name

Mr A Paxton and Mrs A Paxton

b)

Position / status

Non-Executive Director and PDMR of Twenty Four Select Monthly Income Fund

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares 

GG00BJVDZ946

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.786

20,000

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

 

 

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

18/12/2023

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Currency

GBP – British Pound

 

Following these acquisitions, Mr and Mrs Paxton’s total holding will be 120,000 shares in the Company.

 

Enquiries
Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL  +44 (0)1481 745001