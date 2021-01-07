Log in
TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(SMIF)
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund : Dividend Announcement

01/07/2021 | 10:55am EST
7 January 2021

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re:         Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ending 31 December 2020 as follows:

               Ex-Dividend Date             14 January 2021

               Record Date                      15 January 2021

               Payment Date                   29 January 2021

               Dividend per Share          0.5 pence (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown             +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath              +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson


© PRNewswire 2021
