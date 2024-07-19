TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the Company)
Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held on 8 August 2024
Explanatory Notes:
Every holder has the right to attend and vote at the meeting and to appoint some other person
(s) of their choice, who need not be a shareholder, as his proxy to exercise all or any of his rights, to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chairman or the Company Secretary, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse). If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If returned without an indication as to how the proxy shall vote on any particular matter, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes).
- To appoint more than one proxy, an additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on 0370 707 4040 or you may photocopy this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate by marking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and dated by the shareholder or his or her attorney duly authorised in writing. In the case of a proxy form signed by an attorney, a power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed (or a notarially certified copy thereof) must be lodged along with the proxy form. In the case of joint holdings any one holder may sign this form. All forms should be returned together in the same envelope.
- The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
- Pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, entitlement to attend and vote at the meeting and the number of votes which may be cast thereat will be determined by reference to the Register of Members of the Company at close of business on the day which is two days before the day of the meeting. Changes to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting.
- To appoint one or more proxies or to give an instruction to a proxy (whether previously appointed or otherwise) via the CREST system, CREST messages must be received by the issuer's agent (ID number 3RA50) not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp generated by the CREST system) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message. The Company may treat as invalid a proxy appointment sent by CREST in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.
- The above is how your address appears on the Register of Members. If this information is incorrect please ring the Registrar's helpline on 0370 707 4040 to request a change of address form or go to www.investorcentre.co.uk to use the online Investor Centre service.
- Any alterations made to this form should be initialled.
- The completion and return of this form will not preclude a member from attending the meeting and voting in person.
- If two or more proxy forms are delivered in respect of the same share, the one which is valid will be the one which was delivered last regardless of its date or date of execution.
- To allow effective constitution of the meeting, if it is apparent to the Chairman that no Shareholders of the Company will be present in person or by proxy, other than by proxy in the Chairman's favour, then the Chairman may appoint a substitute to act as proxy in his stead for any Shareholder, provided that such substitute proxy shall vote on the same basis as the Chairman.
Kindly Note: This form is issued only to the addressee(s) and is specific to the unique designated account printed hereon. This personalised form is not transferable between different: (i) account holders; or (ii) uniquely designated accounts. The Company and Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited accept no liability for any instruction that does not comply with these conditions.
Form of Proxy
Please complete this box only if you wish to appoint a third party proxy other than the Chairman or the Company Secretary.
Please leave this box blank if you want to select the Chairman. Do not insert your own name(s).
I/We hereby appoint the Chairman or the Company Secretary of the Meeting OR the person indicated in the box above as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our full voting entitlement* on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited to be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 3QL, Channel Islands on 8 August 2024 at 12.00 noon, and at any adjourned meeting.
* For the appointment of more than one proxy, please refer to Explanatory Note 2 (see front).
Vote
Vote
Ordinary Resolutions
For
Against Withheld
For
Against Withheld
1.
To elect a Chair of the Meeting.
9.
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report set out on pages 36
and 37 of the Report and Audited Financial Statements for period from 1
October 2022 to 30 September 2023.
2.
To receive and consider the Report and Audited Financial Statements of
10.
That the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised to allot
the Company for the period from 1 October 2022 to 30 September
and issue, grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert securities into up to
2023.
10 per cent of Ordinary Shares in issue.
3.
To re-elect and re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP as Auditor
11.
Conditional on resolution 10 being passed that the directors be
of the Company until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting.
generally and unconditionally authorised to allot and issue, grant rights
to subscribe for, or to convert securities into, up to a further 10 per cent
of Ordinary Shares in issue.
4.
To authorise the Board of Directors to determine the Auditor's
12.
THAT, the Directors be, in addition to any power conferred on them by
remuneration.
extraordinary resolutions 15 and 16 below, generally and unconditionally
to sell shares in the Company if, immediately before the sale, such
shares are held by the Company as treasury shares
Special Resolutions
5.
To elect and re-appoint Richard Class as a Director of the Company.
13.
To approve the quarterly tender facility.
6.
To re-elect and re-appoint Ashley Paxton as a Director of the Company.
14.
To authorise the Company, in accordance with section 315 of the Law
to make market acquisitions (as defined in the Law) of its own shares.
Extraordinary Resolutions
7.
To re-elect and re-appoint Wendy Dorey as a Director of the Company.
15.
To authorise the directors in accordance with Article 6.1 of the Articles
to generally and unconditionally allot and issue equity securities for cash
as if the members' pre-emption rights contained in Article 6.1 did not
apply to up to 10 per cent of Ordinary Shares in issue.
8.
To re-elect and re-appoint Sharon Parr as a Director of the Company.
16.
Conditional on resolution 15 being passed and in addition to the powers
conferred by resolution 14 to authorise the directors in accordance with
Article 6.1 of the Articles to generally and unconditionally allot and issue
equity securities for cash as if the members' pre-emption rights
contained in Article 6.1 did not apply up to a further 10 per cent.
I/We instruct my/our proxy as indicated on this form. Unless otherwise instructed the proxy may vote as he or she sees fit or abstain in relation to any business of the meeting.
Signature
Date
In the case of a corporation, this proxy must be given under its common seal or be signed on its behalf by an attorney or officer duly authorised, stating their capacity (e.g. director, secretary).
