Form of Proxy

Please complete this box only if you wish to appoint a third party proxy other than the Chairman or the Company Secretary.

Please leave this box blank if you want to select the Chairman. Do not insert your own name(s).

*

I/We hereby appoint the Chairman or the Company Secretary of the Meeting OR the person indicated in the box above as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our full voting entitlement* on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited to be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 3QL, Channel Islands on 8 August 2024 at 12.00 noon, and at any adjourned meeting.

* For the appointment of more than one proxy, please refer to Explanatory Note 2 (see front). Please use a black pen. Mark with an X Please mark here to indicate that this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made. inside the box as shown in this example. Vote Vote Ordinary Resolutions For Against Withheld For Against Withheld 1. To elect a Chair of the Meeting. 9. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report set out on pages 36 and 37 of the Report and Audited Financial Statements for period from 1 October 2022 to 30 September 2023. 2. To receive and consider the Report and Audited Financial Statements of 10. That the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised to allot the Company for the period from 1 October 2022 to 30 September and issue, grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert securities into up to 2023. 10 per cent of Ordinary Shares in issue. 3. To re-elect and re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP as Auditor 11. Conditional on resolution 10 being passed that the directors be of the Company until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting. generally and unconditionally authorised to allot and issue, grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert securities into, up to a further 10 per cent of Ordinary Shares in issue. 4. To authorise the Board of Directors to determine the Auditor's 12. THAT, the Directors be, in addition to any power conferred on them by remuneration. extraordinary resolutions 15 and 16 below, generally and unconditionally to sell shares in the Company if, immediately before the sale, such shares are held by the Company as treasury shares Special Resolutions 5. To elect and re-appoint Richard Class as a Director of the Company. 13. To approve the quarterly tender facility. 6. To re-elect and re-appoint Ashley Paxton as a Director of the Company. 14. To authorise the Company, in accordance with section 315 of the Law to make market acquisitions (as defined in the Law) of its own shares. Extraordinary Resolutions 7. To re-elect and re-appoint Wendy Dorey as a Director of the Company. 15. To authorise the directors in accordance with Article 6.1 of the Articles to generally and unconditionally allot and issue equity securities for cash as if the members' pre-emption rights contained in Article 6.1 did not apply to up to 10 per cent of Ordinary Shares in issue. 8. To re-elect and re-appoint Sharon Parr as a Director of the Company. 16. Conditional on resolution 15 being passed and in addition to the powers conferred by resolution 14 to authorise the directors in accordance with Article 6.1 of the Articles to generally and unconditionally allot and issue equity securities for cash as if the members' pre-emption rights contained in Article 6.1 did not apply up to a further 10 per cent.

I/We instruct my/our proxy as indicated on this form. Unless otherwise instructed the proxy may vote as he or she sees fit or abstain in relation to any business of the meeting.

Signature Date

In the case of a corporation, this proxy must be given under its common seal or be signed on its behalf by an attorney or officer duly authorised, stating their capacity (e.g. director, secretary).