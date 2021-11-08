Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMIF   GG00BJVDZ946

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(SMIF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/08 06:48:06 am
95.124 GBX   +0.34%
07:06aTwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Holding(s) in Company
PR
11/05TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Block Listing
PR
11/05TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Holding(s) in Company

11/08/2021 | 07:06am EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: TwentyFour Select Monthly Income
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Momentum Global Investment Management Ltd.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name See section 9 below
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 08/11/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 08/11/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.98 N/A 9.98 192,738,518
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 10.77 N/A 10.77 185,838,518

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GG00BJVDZ946 N/A 19,234,335 N/A 9.98
SUBTOTAL 8. A 19,234,335 9.98
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
VT Momentum  Diversified Income Fund 3.68 N/A 3.68
Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust 0.90 N/A 0.90
VT Momentum Diversified Growth Fund 1.68 N/A 1.68
Segregated Account 0.27 N/A 0.27
Sequel Global Target
Income		 0.03 N/A 0.03
Sequel Balanced Target Return 1.23 N/A 1.23
Sequel Cautious Target Return 1.00 N/A 1.00
Sequel Global Target Return 1.14 N/A 1.14
Sequel Cautious Income 0.05 N/A 0.05
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi

   

Place of completion Momentum Global Investment Management Limited, The Rex Building, 62 Queen Street, London, EC4R 1EB
Date of completion 08/11/2021

© PRNewswire 2021
