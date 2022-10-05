TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund : Investor Update - October 2022

We have seen substantial volatility in sterling and UK government bonds since the Chancellor's 'mini-budget,' which among other things has caused problems for pension schemes and forced the Bank of England to step in to buy long-dated Gilts. Given this backdrop we thought investors would benefit from hearing our portfolio managers' view of recent events, and how we can look to mitigate against this increased level of volatility within our portfolios.

Eoin Walsh, Partner, Portfolio Management, gave an update on fixed income markets, touching on what has been going on in UK markets, as well as how the events of recent days fit into the overall macro picture, including inflation and the likely path of central bank policy elsewhere in the world.