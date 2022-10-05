Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMIF   GG00BJVDZ946

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(SMIF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-05 am EDT
72.60 GBX   -1.09%
12:32pTwentyfour Select Monthly Income Fund : Investor Update - October 2022
PU
10/03TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issue of Equity
PR
09/29Twentyfour Select Monthly Income Fund : Rates stability would be a game-changer for fixed income
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund : Investor Update - October 2022

10/05/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
We have seen substantial volatility in sterling and UK government bonds since the Chancellor's 'mini-budget,' which among other things has caused problems for pension schemes and forced the Bank of England to step in to buy long-dated Gilts. Given this backdrop we thought investors would benefit from hearing our portfolio managers' view of recent events, and how we can look to mitigate against this increased level of volatility within our portfolios.

Eoin Walsh, Partner, Portfolio Management, gave an update on fixed income markets, touching on what has been going on in UK markets, as well as how the events of recent days fit into the overall macro picture, including inflation and the likely path of central bank policy elsewhere in the world.

Disclaimer

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 16:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
