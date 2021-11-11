Log in
    SMIF   GG00BJVDZ946

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(SMIF)
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Investor Update Presentation

11/11/2021 | 05:27am EST
11/11/2021

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
 

Investor Update Presentation

The Portfolio Management team will be hosting a virtual update on Thursday 11th November at 11am to discuss the outlook and opportunities for the TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund, highlighting how their views feed into positioning.

Please click here to view the presentation

For more information on how to register, please contact events@twentyfouram.com


