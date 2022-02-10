Log in
    SMIF   GG00BJVDZ946

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(SMIF)
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Investor Webinar and Issuance Update Presentation

02/10/2022 | 03:48am EST
10/02/2022

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Investor Webinar and Issuance Update Presentation

The Portfolio Management team will be hosting a virtual update on Thursday 10th February at 10am to discuss the outlook and opportunities for the TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund, highlighting how their views feed into positioning.

Please click here to view the presentation

For more information on how to register, please contact s.murphy@numis.com


