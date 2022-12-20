Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMIF   GG00BJVDZ946

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(SMIF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-20 am EST
75.60 GBX   -1.56%
01:27pTwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issue of Shares - announcement made in error
PR
12:09pTwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issue of Shares
PR
12/16TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issue of Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issue of Shares - announcement made in error

12/20/2022 | 01:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

20 December 2022

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Issue of Shares  - announcement made in error

The Company advises that the announcement relating to an Issue of Shares made today at 17.08 was made in error and should be ignored.

For further information, please contact:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Contact : Fraser Hiddelston
Tel +44 1481 745738


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
01:27pTwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issue of Shares - announcement made in error
PR
12:09pTwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issue of Shares
PR
12/16TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issue of Shares
PR
12/14TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - November 2022
PR
12/12TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issue of Shares
PR
12/09TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issue of Equity
PR
12/08TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend Announcement
PR
12/08TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Declares Dividend for the Financial Perio..
CI
12/08Aroundtown : bad call
PU
12/05TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issue of Equity
PR
More news