TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issue of Shares - announcement made in error

20 December 2022

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Issue of Shares - announcement made in error

The Company advises that the announcement relating to an Issue of Shares made today at 17.08 was made in error and should be ignored.

