    SMIF   GG00BJVDZ946

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(SMIF)
71.52 GBX   -0.11%
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - April 2023

05/17/2023 | 09:17am EDT
28/04/2023

 

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

 

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

 

 

Monthly Factsheet
 

Factsheet Commentary

 

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of April 2023. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website: 

http://www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

 

 

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath

+44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson

 

 

 



TwentyFour Select Monthly Fund Factsheet April 2023

TwentyFour Select Monthly Fund Commentary April 2023

© PRNewswire 2023
