  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMIF   GG00BJVDZ946

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(SMIF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:27 2022-09-13 am EDT
77.97 GBX   -1.05%
09/08TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend Declaration
PR
09/08Twentyfour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Declares Dividend for the Month of August 2022, Payable on 30 September 2022
CI
09/01TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Tender Offer
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary August 2022

09/13/2022 | 05:18am EDT
31/08/2022

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary


TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of August 2022. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website: 

http://www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson

© PRNewswire 2022
