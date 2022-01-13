Log in
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - December 2021

01/13/2022 | 12:53pm EST
31/12/2021

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
 

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary


TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of December 2021. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website: 

http://www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson

© PRNewswire 2022
