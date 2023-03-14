Advanced search
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - February 2023

03/14/2023 | 06:19am EDT
28/02/2023

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
 

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary


TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of February 2023. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website: 

http://www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson

