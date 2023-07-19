TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company's investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions. The Company's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of credit securities. Its portfolio can be comprised of any category of credit security, including, without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, bank capital, corporate bonds, high yield bonds, leveraged loans, payment-in kind notes, and asset-backed securities. The portfolio will include securities of a less liquid nature. The Company maintains a portfolio diversified by issuer and the portfolio comprises at least 50 credit securities. No more than 5% of the portfolio value will be invested in any single credit security or issuer of credit securities. The Company's alternative investment fund manager is Maitland Institutional Services Limited.

Sector Closed End Funds